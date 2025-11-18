Romano reveals two stars Chelsea offered to Man Utd in Garnacho deal – Lavia NOT among them

Recent reports have claimed Manchester United were offered Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia as sweeteners in the deal that took Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed a different player to Lavia was actually put forward.

Man Utd banked £40m in pure profit when selling homegrown winger, Alejandro Garnacho, to Chelsea late in the summer window.

The Argentina international always looked bound for Stamford Bridge, though one of the reasons the deal didn’t cross the line until the end of August relates to negotiations between the clubs.

ESPN recently claimed the Blues offered both Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia to the Red Devils during the discussions. The inclusion of either player would either have negated the need to pay a transfer fee, or at the very least significantly reduced the money Chelsea had to add in.

But according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, claims Lavia was floated to Man Utd are wide of the mark.

Romano did not mention Nkunku when debunking the Lavia claims, which would suggest the French attacker was offered to Man Utd.

However, Romano was adamant Lavia was NOT proposed as an option by Chelsea, with young winger, Tyrique George, put on the table earlier in the window instead.

“My information is that Chelsea and Man Utd never ever discussed for Romeo Lavia,” insisted Romano on his YouTube channel. “According to my sources, Chelsea trust Lavia.

“Obviously he’s having several injuries and so Chelsea’s staff are doing their best to try improve his physical condition, they already did a fantastic job with Reece James. The mission is to do the same now with Lavia.

“But in terms of skills, development, potential… Chelsea believe in Lavia. They invested in Lavia because they believe he can be special in the future.

“So Chelsea deny all these claims of offering Lavia to Man Utd, at the same time the negotiation was only for Garnacho.”

Tyrique George offered to Man Utd – Fabrizio Romano

Romano went on to add: “I can reveal to you that at the beginning of the conversation [for Garnacho] there was a possibility for Tyrique George to be involved in the deal with Man Utd.

“But I’m talking about the beginning of June, that was very early in the transfer window and nothing happened with that one, and so it was a straight transfer for Garnacho.

“But Romeo Lavia was NOT part of the swap deal conversations.”

George, 19, would ultimately remain in situ at Stamford Bridge and he’s already scored three times this season despite limited appearances.

Lavia also stayed put but has been beset by further injury issues. Nkunku was sold to AC Milan for €42m / £37m on the same day Garnacho joined Chelsea.

