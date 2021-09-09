Ronaldo sends bullish Man Utd message with major hint on length of stay

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he has not returned to Manchester United to wind down in the final stages of his illustrious career.

The 36-year-old could make his second debut for the club in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle. United shocked the football world by snapping the Portugal international up at the end of August. Indeed, Manchester City seemed more likely candidates for his signature at one point.

Ronaldo won a host of silverware, including the Ballon d’Or, in his first spell at Old Trafford.

Since leaving in 2009, he has picked up four more Ballon d’Or’s and four more Champions Leagues.

But his priority task at United now is to help the Red Devils to their first Premier League title since 2013.

“This is why I am here,” Ronaldo told United’s official website.

“I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again.

“I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead.

“I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes Ronaldo can tip his side over the edge to silverware triumph.

Under his stewardship, they have finished second in the Premier League and lost a Europa League final after four successive semi-final disappointments.

As well as Ronaldo, Raphael Varane has beefed up the defence while Jadon Sancho is another attacking signing.

Ronaldo means pressure is on

Ronaldo’s signing has ramped up the pressure on Solskjaer to bring winners medals for his players.

United legend Wayne Rooney said: “We saw, in the game against Ireland, what he does. Last couple of minutes, he scores a couple of goals, great headers, so he can have a massive impact on the Premier League.

“I think United are finally ready to go and challenge for the title, and I really feel they have to, this year.

“So Cristiano’s going to be a very big player, I think he’s going to have big moments in the season and I’m sure he’ll score a lot of goals.”

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games in his first spell at United.

