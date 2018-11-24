Sarri aims veiled dig at Pochettino over trophyless run at Spurs

Maurizio Sarri believes that Mauricio Pochettino would not survive four years without a trophy at Chelsea, like he has at Spurs.

Sarri and Pochettino have attracted plaudits, despite sharing the unwanted distinction of not having won any silverware in their managerial careers.

Sarri admits Chelsea’s history suggests he must end his drought to remain as boss.

Asked if he would be afforded four years at Chelsea without a trophy, Sarri said: “I don’t think so, but I don’t know. It’s up to the club – if it’s more important to win, or more important to improve the players.”

Sarri takes his Blues side to Tottenham’s temporary Wembley ‘home’ on Saturday seeking to extend a 12-match unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

The expense of the construction of Tottenham’s new stadium at White Hart Lane and the continued uncertainty over when they will play there may have contributed to Pochettino being unable to end Spurs’ 10-year wait for a trophy.

Pochettino signed a contract extension until 2023 last summer and Sarri has sympathy with his lack of silverware.

“I want to win something just to avoid this question,” the 59-year-old Italian added.

“Sometimes there are the conditions for winning. Sometimes not.

“It’s clear he’s a very important coach, with a trophy or without a trophy.”

Antonio Conte, Sarri’s predecessor, was sacked in July despite winning the Premier League in his first season and the FA Cup in his second.

Conte spoke of his admiration for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Sarri was asked which Spurs player he would like if he could sign one and was happy to declare his appreciation of Christian Eriksen.

But when the subject of the Denmark player’s contract expiring came up, Sarri interjected.

He said: “No, no, no. I like him very much, but I don’t want to talk about a player of Tottenham for the (transfer) market, of course. I only answered a question.”