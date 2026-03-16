Celtic plan could collapse as Liverpool send ‘strong message’ to £67m star after FSG decision

Andy Robertson may not join Celtic in the summer transfer window if the Liverpool left-back gets other offers, according to a report, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are said to have sent a “strong message” to Alisson about his future.

Robertson was close to leaving Liverpool for Tottenham Hotspur in the winter transfer window, but the Scottish left-back decided to stay at Anfield for the rest of the season.

However, the former Hull City star’s future at Liverpool is far from certain, with the defender out of contract at the defending Premier League champions at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on February 4, 2026, that Liverpool are planning to hand Robertson a new contract.

Sources have told us that Liverpool could offer Robertson a one or two-year deal to keep him at the club.

Celtic blow in Andy Robertson chase

We understand that Tottenham remain keen on a 2026 summer deal for Robertson, who is the subject of interest from Celtic, too, as a free agent.

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke has now brought an update on Robertson’s situation, claiming that a move to Celtic could appeal to the 32-year-old Scotland international left-back.

Robertson is the second-choice left-back at Liverpool and is behind Milos Kerkez in the pecking order.

A move to Celtic and play for his boyhood club could appeal to Robertson, even though the Hoops have Kieran Tierney on their books.

However, with other clubs keen on Robertson, O’Rourke believes that a move to Celtic this summer may not be his first choice.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Robertson is a boyhood Celtic fan, it’s a move that would tug on the heart strings.

“But I don’t think there’s any more to it than that right now.

“It does seem that Robertson and Liverpool are willing to make a decision at the end of the season and they won’t rush into anything.

“It’ll be Robertson’s decision what he wants to do. At this stage of his career, he still probably want to play at the highest level possible.

“I’m sure there’ll be rival Premier League interest in Robeson’s signature if he does become a free agent and I think there’ll be interest from abroad as well.

“He’s had interest from Tottenham of course and Atletico Madrid as well last summer.

“So, I think it’ll be a difficult deal to do for Celtic at this stage, I’m not sure it’s something he will be entirely keen on if other clubs come calling.”

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Liverpool send Alisson message

While Robertson could leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Alisson is not going anywhere this summer.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have activated their option in Alisson’s contract.

Sources have told us that 33-year-old Brazil international goalkeeper could even be offered a further extension by Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes that FSG have made a huge statement of intent with their decision on Alisson.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “This was never in doubt, as I always told you, but formally Liverpool have triggered the clause to extend Alisson’s contract.

“He’s on a big salary and this is also a topic, so they are extending the contract for one more season, but at the moment there is no conversation over a longer contract, so let’s see what’s going to happen in the next months in terms of planning for the future.

“I also told you after the links we had between Alisson and Italian clubs in recent days, especially about Inter and Juventus, both of these clubs are looking for a goalkeeper, Alisson already did fantastic at Roma before being a Liverpool legend, but now the understanding is that Alisson would be happy to stay at Liverpool for one more season, until June 2027.

“Then it’s going to be on the club to decide, but after taking the option it’s obviously a strong message sent to the player and also the clubs interested.”

Alisson cost Liverpool £67million in transfer fees when the Premier League giants signed the Brazilian from AS Roma in the summer of 2018.

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Liverpool need to pay £70m for Adam Wharton

Liverpool have learnt the transfer fee they need to pay for Adam Wharton in the summer transfer window.

The Crystal Palace midfielder is one of the players that Liverpool are keen on signing this summer.

Journalist O’Rourke has reported in Football Insider: “You’ve got the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and others abroad who are very much interested in Wharton.

“Palace, I’m sure, are aware of the growing interest in him. They’ll be hoping they can keep him at least for another season as he’s under contract until 2029.

“Palace are well aware of what happens when the bigger clubs come calling for their star players. I think it would be a huge fee to try and prise him away.

“You’re probably looking at around £70million plus for such a young player who has shown huge potential and can get better as well.

“It’ll be an open race for Wharton if there is any indication he can be prised away from Palace this summer.

“I think you’ll have most of the Premier League big guns and then you’ll have some of Europe’s top clubs looking at him as well.”