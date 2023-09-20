Sources: Liverpool, Chelsea wounded with Newcastle to strike major midfielder agreement

Newcastle are finally making a breakthrough with Bruno Guimaraes and confidence is high at St James’ Park they will soon tie him down.

The Brazilian’s camp has been in talks over a new deal for some time and a deal was close earlier this year, before a few issues arose.

Guimaraes has made a huge impact since arriving and Newcastle intends on making him the highest-paid player at the club with his new deal.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both keen on signing the midfielder, so Eddie Howe is keen to tie him down to improved terms as soon as possible.

“Sources close to this deal had become frustrated that the contract was not signed before the end of last season,” I can exclusively reveal.

“Now talks have accelerated again and the belief now is that the deal will be finalised sooner rather than later.

“Bruno’s people insist that his needs have never been overly demanding and Newcastle do want to recognise his importance to the club. It can’t be underestimated how happy they are with him and how important he is to them.”

Newcastle are looking to finalise terms before Christmas as they know there has been interest over the summer from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool. Manchester City and Real Madrid are also long-term admirers.

