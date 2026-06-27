Tottenham to submit record-breaking Sandro Tonali offer as Newcastle find replacement

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing an incredible new bid for Sandro Tonali, and Newcastle United look set to begin their replacement signing, according to a transfer insider.

Roberto De Zerbi is leading Tottenham’s transfer window as he aims to fire the club back up the Premier League table next season. De Zerbi is searching for elite players who can seriously elevate the starting eleven, and Tottenham are backing his plans.

Spurs have overhauled their backline by capturing Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson on free transfers, while also spending £52million to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.

Guglielmo Vicario, Lucas Bergvall and Cristian Romero are just some of the players who are due to be sold to help fund yet more new signings.

De Zerbi has identified Tonali as his No 1 midfield target, and Spurs are in talks to sign both the Italian and West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes.

Spurs failed with an opening £75m bid for Tonali, and we revealed earlier on Saturday that they are ready to increase their proposal to £100m.

The north London side feel that will be enough to strike an agreement, as Newcastle value Tonali – who is also being chased by Manchester City – in the region of £100m.

A transfer at that price would see Spurs obliterate their transfer record, which is currently the £65m spent on Dominic Solanke in August 2024.

Spurs chiefs appreciate they have not been spending enough on player wages and transfer fees in recent years, which has contributed significantly to their decline. This transfer window is seen as a fresh start, with Tonali eyed as the first statement capture of the De Zerbi era.

Spurs may have finished 17th in the Premier League last season, but playing under De Zerbi is enticing for players such as Tonali.

As per Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, Newcastle have set their sights on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, who has an €85m (£73m) release clause in his contract.

Nmecha is viewed as a potential replacement for Tonali at St James’ Park. Selling the latter for £100m would give Eddie Howe’s side more than enough money to bid for Nmecha.

Indeed, we revealed on June 20 that the German is available for £50m amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

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Nmecha might replace Tonali

Downie states that Newcastle are ‘considering a move’ for Nmecha, with Howe a ‘big fan’ of him. The Magpies previously eyed Nmecha in summer 2023, before ultimately landing Tonali.

Tonali’s midfield partner Bruno Guimaraes is also picking up interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

We understand Arsenal are preparing a new offer worth £80m for Guimaraes after having their opening £55m gambit rejected.

However, Newcastle will only sell one of Tonali or Guimaraes this summer.

Meanwhile, Spurs have been told the minimum fee required to snare Cody Gakpo from Liverpool.