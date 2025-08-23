Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has reportedly held ‘talks’ with Ange Postecoglou as he considers sacking Nuno Espirito Santo, per reports.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Nuno could be relieved of his duties in a major shock, due to tensions with Marinakis and Forest’s new Global Head of Soccer, Edu.

The Portuguese helped Forest secure a spot in the Europa League this season, and the club’s campaign got off to the perfect start when they beat Brentford 3-1 last weekend.

Forest denied the reports but in a major twist, Nuno fanned the flames himself in a press conference. “There is no smoke without fire – I know how things work,” the manager said.

“It’s not good. I always had a very good relationship with the owner. This season, not so well – our relations have changed.”

“Those comments have not been well received by the Forest hierarchy, who are now actively planning to replace Nuno in case they decide to part ways with him.”

As reported this morning (August 23), Fraser Fletcher exclusively told TEAMtalk that former Tottenham boss Postecoglou is on Forest’s radar.

And now, journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Postecoglou has held ‘informal talks’ with Marinakis over becoming the new Forest manager, and is ‘open’ to a Premier League return.

Postecoglou was sacked by Tottenham following a 2024/25 campaign in which Spurs won the Europa League but had a woeful Premier League season, finishing 17th in the table.

The Australian has a consistent track record of winning trophies and that no doubt appeals to Forest.

Jacobs states in a report for talkSPORT that Nuno’s position remains ‘unsafe’, though he is expected to be in charge when Forest play Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Those close to Postecoglou insist there has been no formal approach, but talkSPORT has learned Marinakis has directly and informally sounded him out over a potential vacancy.

"[Postecoglou] has rejected interest from Saudi Arabian clubs this summer" the report adds.

“Those close to Postecoglou insist there has been no formal approach [from Forest], but Marinakis has directly and informally sounded him out over a potential vacancy.”

Brendan Rodgers is also on Nottingham Forest’s radar

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has been linked with a shock switch to Forest, per a report from Sun Sport, though no other outlets have confirmed this.

But one other candidate TEAMtalk can confirm is on Forest’s radar is Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers, 52, led Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title last season, and has experience in the Premier League from his previous stints with Liverpool and Leicester City.

TEAMtalk understands that Rodgers has admirers at the City Ground.

