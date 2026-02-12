Real Madrid plan €35m ‘offer’ for Brazilian right-back amid Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘headaches’ as Ibrahima Konate given clear instructions

Real Madrid are planning to raid AS Roma for their Brazilian right-back to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to a Spanish report, as Virgil van Dijk publicly tells Ibrahima Konate not to leave Liverpool for Estadio Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal are the two senior right-backs in the Real Madrid squad at the moment. While Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 and is under contract at the Spanish club until 2031, Spanish veteran Carvajal is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Athletic and Marca have reported that Carvajal is unlikely to be offered a new contract, with the 34-year-old watching on from the substitutes’ bench as 21-year-old David Jimenez started at right-back against Valencia last weekend before being replaced by Alexander-Arnold in the second half.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid have already identified Wesley Franca as the right-back to sign in the summer of 2026.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which can often be speculative, has reported that Madrid head scout, Juan Calafat, is a big fan of the AS Roma and Brazil international right-back.

Madrid ‘would be prepared to offer around €35million’ (£30.5m, $41.5m) for Wesley, according to the report, although this would be in the event that Carvajal leaves.

While Alexander-Arnold is the clear number one right-back for Madrid for the long run, Los Blancos need competition for that spot, despite Federico Valverde also being used in that role even though he is a midfielder by trade.

The report notes: ‘Although the focus is clearly on Trent Alexander-Arnold. Real Madrid would consider signing a right-back with good ball control to adequately cover a position that has caused many headaches this season.

‘Neither Xabi Alonso nor Arbeloa have consistently fielded a right-back, with Fede Valverde being the player who has featured most often in that position this season.

‘Without Carvajal, they would be forced to look to the transfer market.’

Wesley joined Roma from Flamengo in the summer of 2025 and is under contract at the Italian club until the summer of 2030.

The 22-year-old Brazil international right-back has made 29 appearances for Roma so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.

Manchester City have also been linked with Wesley, and it remains to be seen if Roma would be willing to sell him in the summer.

Virgil van Dijk wants Ibrahima Konate to snub Real Madrid

Signing a new right-back in the summer is not the only transfer business that Madrid plan to do, with the Spanish and European powerhouse keen on adding at least one new centre-back to their squad, with both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract.

Ibrahima Konate has long been on the radar of Madrid, who recently made contact with the Liverpool defender over a summer move.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool want to keep Konate and have offered him a new deal.

However, the defending Premier League champions have given Konate a deadline of Easter to give them a definitive answer/

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has now publicly said that he wants Konate to stay and not move to Madrid as a free agent.

ESPN quotes Van Dijk as saying about Konate: “We are friends, we speak about everything.

“It’s a process and let’s see what comes out of it. It’s never that easy. We saw with my situation last year so it’s never that easy that we can just say ‘let’s get it done.’

“It’s a process and let’s see what comes out of it.

“Obviously I want him to stay. He’s an important figure on the pitch.

“That’s what everyone sees but off the pitch as well, he’s one of the leaders. He’s outstanding and in my eyes, a world-class centre back.

“I can do only so much but it’s in the clubs hands, together with his agents and himself so let’s see what comes out of it but I have no influence otherwise on that. There’s always hope.”

