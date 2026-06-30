Sunderland ‘have asked about’ Spain international available in bargain deal – top source

Sunderland have made a move to bring Oscar Mingueza to the Stadium of Light as a free agent this summer, according to a reliable journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals the Black Cats’ stance on selling Granit Xhaka to Chelsea.

Mingueza is leaving Celta this summer, with the former Barcelona defender out of contract at the Spanish club.

The 27-year-old is a very versatile defender who can play as a right-back, centre-back, left wing-back and right wing-back.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on March 3 that Newcastle United, Everton and Aston Villa were following Mingueza.

Bailey subsequently revealed on April 11 that Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool were approached by intermediaries regarding a deal for Mingueza.

It has now emerged that Sunderland are trying to complete a deal for the Spain international.

Trusted journalist Matteo Moretto, who has over 491,000 followers on X, has revealed that Sunderland, Atalanta and Como have enquired about a possible deal for Mingueza, who has earned four caps for Spain so far in his career.

Moretto posted on X at 10:52am on June 30: “Atalanta, Como, and Sunderland have asked about Oscar Mingueza.”

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Sunderland block Chelsea move for Granit Xhaka – sources

While Sunderland are keen on bringing in Mingueza, the Premier League club are in no mood to sell Granit Xhaka.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Sunderland have already turned down an initial offer of £8million from Chelsea for Xhaka.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso worked with Xhaka at Bayer Leverkusen and is personally keen on working with the Swiss midfielder at Stamford Bridge.

However, sources have told us that Sunderland are determined to keep hold of Xhaka.

We understand that Xhaka is attracted by the possibility of returning to London and playing for Chelsea, a major rival of his former club, Arsenal.

However, Bailey has reported that Sunderland are ‘adamant’ that Xhaka ‘should honour the remaining two years of the contract he signed upon arriving at the Stadium of Light’.

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