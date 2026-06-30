Fabrizio Romano drops Marcus Rashford ‘important update’ after ‘direct contact’ from Man Utd

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have made contact with the camp of Marcus Rashford in order to reintegrate him into manager Michael Carrick’s squad, with the transfer guru also revealing the England international winger’s response.

Rashford is playing for England at the 2026 World Cup, with the future of the Man Utd winger far from certain.

Barcelona decided against triggering the £26million buy-option in the loan deal with Man Utd and signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United instead.

TEAMtalk understand that Barcelona remain keen on Rashford, but the Spanish champions want another loan deal.

We understand that Man Utd are not open to sending Rashford on another loan deal and want to sell him this summer.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that intermediaries have made contact with Arsenal and Chelsea for Rashford.

Our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Rashford wants to play for Barcelona and is still keen on a return to Spotify Camp Nou.

There have been links between Tottenham Hotspur and Rashford, too, but the winger is not keen on a move to the north London club.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on Rashford’s situation.

The Italian journalist has reported that Man Utd have made contact with Rashford’s camp in the last 24 hours.

Man Utd are willing to welcome Rashford back into Carrick’s side, with the winger himself open to playing for the Red Devils, who will feature in the Champions League next season.

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Man Utd and Marcus Rashford start reintegration process

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then guys, important things to mention about Manchester United because, according to my information, there has been a direct contact between Marcus Rashford camp and Manchester United.

“So, Man Utd, after welcoming back Marcus Rashford, because Barcelona didn’t activate the buy option clause they had in the loan deal negotiated in June 2025, the player returns to Man Utd, and after taking some time – there were rumours about Tottenham, but this story is not advancing.

“There are many stories always around Marcus Rashford.

“The reality is that as of today, in terms of negotiations with other clubs, the situation is quiet.

“Barcelona don’t exclude the possibility to bring back Marcus Rashford on loan, but Man Utd don’t want to accept a loan.

“And, so now, what’s happening in the direct contact taking place in the last 24 hours between Marcus Rashford’s camp and Manchester United, both parties have opened doors to restarting the process to reintegrate Marcus Rashford into the Manchester United squad.

“And that’s an important update because Manchester United informed Marcus Rashford that they would be happy to welcome him back to training, part of the Michael Carrick squad.

“The manager has changed since Marcus Rashford left. There was Ruben Amorim, now there is Carrick.

“So, they would be happy to integrate him as part of the squad for the pre-season and then see what happens later on the market.

“And Marcus Rashford, from what I understand, didn’t close doors to this.

“So, Rashford is open to restarting his Manchester United life, returning to training, and then again, to see what happens because there is a release clause because maybe clubs will arrive and try to sign Marcus Rashford.

“In that case, there could be an opportunity for the player, for the club, but Rashford is still under contract in 2028 at Manchester United, and Man Utd are open to welcoming him back in their pre-season, in their project.

“Then it doesn’t mean Rashford is 100% staying at Man Utd, but welcoming him back it’s already a big part of the story.

“And so, let’s see what’s going to happen there.”

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