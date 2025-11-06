Ademola Lookman could still end up as a Tottenham player

Tottenham made a concrete attempt to sign Ademola Lookman in the summer, but he could now fall straight into sporting director Fabio Paratici’s lap in the January transfer window instead, following a shocking turn of events that took place on Wednesday evening.

Spurs made an offer to take Lookman from Atalanta on loan with an option to buy late in the summer window, but the approach was rejected by the Serie A side.

Lookman can play across the front line and Tottenham are still in need of a player like him for the second half of the season.

There was always a chance he could be looking for a move in the new year – and now a public fall-out with boss Ivan Juric has pushed him closer towards the exit.

The pair clashed after Lookman was substituted in Wednesday’s Champions League match in Marseille.

Lookman appeared frustrated as he was replaced by Yunus Musah on 75 minutes, and boss Juric then grabbed Lookman by the arm and berated him on the sideline.

The former Everton attacker appeared surprised by the reaction of his coach and, as staff pulled them apart, Lookman’s future with Atalanta begins to look clouded.

Bayern Munich were also interested in Lookman last summer and it is expected Lookman will become attainable in January.

Early indications suggest Atalanta would be looking for a permanent deal if he is to leave the club, as was the case over the summer.

