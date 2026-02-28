Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven wants to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, as TEAMtalk brings the latest on the situation of the Dutch star.

Real Madrid’s search for a new defender has led them to look at Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur stars. Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool has long been on the radar of Los Blancos, who have taken a shine to Spurs centre-back Van de Ven, too.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 23, 2026, that talks between Van de Ven and Tottenham over a new contract have been put on hold until the summer.

With Tottenham facing the real threat of going down to the Championship, survival in the Premier League is now the priority for the north London club.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international centre-back has been on the books of Tottenham since the summer of 2023 and is under contract at the north London club until 2029.

Sources have told us that Madrid are keeping tabs on Van de Ven’s situation and have been informed about his current contract status.

Defensa Central has given its own take on the situation, claiming that Van de Ven is ‘waiting for a call from Real Madrid’.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has reported that Van de Ven does not want to renew his contract at Tottenham because he wants to move to Madrid.

Tottenham want £100m for Micky van de Ven – sources

Defensa Central may have a strong following on social media, but it’s reporting is often speculative.

Any report from the news outlet needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Van de Ven may well have the desire to join Madrid, but there are other clubs also keen on him.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Van de Ven.

Sources have told us that the 24-year-old is open to leaving Spurs in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Tottenham value Van de Van at £100million (€114m, $134.5m).

