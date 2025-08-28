Tottenham talks with a Premier League rival about a swap deal for one of their biggest stars has been revealed, as a report has stated Spurs have received a ‘big boost’.

The north London club are continuing to attempt to improve their squad. The work they have done so far has clearly gone well, given they have won both games so far, including a 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Two of their six summer signings – Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha – have had a direct hand in goals in those victories.

And there was a chance that Kudus could have been joined at Tottenham by former West Ham team-mate Lucas Paqueta.

TBRFootball reports that amid Spurs’ interest in him, and the Hammers’ interest in Yves Bissouma, the two clubs held talks over what would have been a straight loan swap for the midfielders.

However, talks did not progress to the finer details.

Tottenham are still said to be watching Paqueta, but have no plans to follow up with a deal for the Brazilian midfielder.

Tottenham get big boost

In any case, the report has suggested Tottenham’s transfer plans have received a ‘big boost’.

That’s as Bissouma has agreed to join Galatasaray on loan with an obligation for them to buy him next summer.

That frees up space in the Tottenham midfield, and in a year’s time, the money will come in.

And while the report has stated there are no immediate plans to go after Paqueta, Fabrizio Romano has revealed recent contact for his transfer.

He said: “In the last 24/48 hours, Tottenham also made some calls for other players. They wanted to understand the situation of Lucas Paqueta at West Ham.

“Also a player they appreciate and they know very well, and was already a target, but now, obviously, it’s late in the market, so it’s going to be difficult, is [Antoine] Semenyo at Bournemouth. Another name mentioned internally at Tottenham in the last 24 hours, then soon it’s going to be time to decide.

“Soon is going to be the time to make final decisions, attack and go for these new signings. But for sure, Tottenham will be busy again on the market. It’s not over at all. So they are optimistic to find the solutions they want.”

Tottenham round-up: Spurs still have Savinho belief

Tottenham have spent the last few weeks attempting to secure a move for Manchester City winger Savinho.

While they are adamant about keeping him, the winger himself is said to be hopeful of the move going through, giving some encouragement to Spurs.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has downplayed reports of a Tottenham and Newcastle swap for Richarlison, and stated the Brazilian is “very happy” at his current club.

And, Tottenham are pressing ahead with interest in Xavi Simons, as per TEAMtalk sources, holding a meeting about his signing, despite the RB Leipzig man favouring a move to Chelsea.

