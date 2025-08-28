Tottenham are still lokking for new signings before Monday's deadline

Fabrizio Romano has dropped a major update on reports that Tottenham Hotspur could be ready to swap in-form striker Richarlison for a Newcastle United star in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

Spurs are looking to bring in two or three more players to bolster Thomas Frank’s squad before Monday’s deadline, with a winger, a N0.10, a new centre-back and potentially another striker all on the club’s radar.

However, Tottenham are also looking to offload players and are close to giving the green light to exits for Yves Bissouma and highly-rated young centre-back Luka Vuskovic.

Continued rumours of an exit for Richarlison also refuse to go away, despite his impressive start to the new campaign, with the Brazilian getting the nod over Dominic Solanke in the first two Premier League outings of the campaign.

The 28-year-old was mentioned as a potential last-minute makeweight in the proposed deal for Eberechi Eze, as Spurs looked to fend off Arsenal’s late hijack of that deal – a proposal that hit the buffers and potentially could have caused some dissension in Frank’s first-team squad as a result.

You would not have known it, though, as Richarlison put in another strong performance in the outstanding win at Manchester City last weekend, as Frank’s honeymoon period in north London continues.

However, Newcastle‘s desperation to sign a new No.9, given Alexander Isak’s continued high-profile absence and the decision to let Callum Wilson walk away, has reportedly seen them try their luck with Richarlison – having so far failed in bids for Yoane Wissa and Wolves star Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Romano spoke about Newcastle’s interest in the ‘Men In Blazers’ podcast, although there was no actual mention of which St James’ Park star could have been involved in any proposed swap.

Speaking on the podcast, Romano said: “Look, every summer we have rumours about Richarlison leaving. Every transfer window, January, summer, is always about that.

“But then it’s never close because the player is very happy at Tottenham and I’m hearing that Thomas Frank is also very happy with him.

“So I’m not sure he’s leaving. I also heard some rumours about a Newcastle player maybe being included in some deal. But I’m told that this is not the case.

“Richarlison is very happy at Tottenham. I see him staying and I see Tottenham signing two players up front before the end of the season, but not losing Richarlison.”

Frank clear on Richarlison future

Spurs boss Frank recently made it clear that Richarlison is fully focused on playing for Tottenham.

It’s a big year for the Brazilian ahead of the World Cup and he would be devastated if he were not included in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad next summer

When speaking in the run-up to Spurs’ victory over City, Frank made it clear that Richarlison was a player he was keen to work with, and the feeling was reciprocated.

Speaking at his press conference, Frank said: “Day one he came in and knocked on my door and said ‘I want to stay’.

“I said good, I like you, I think you’re a good player, perfect, let’s crack on.

“He’s been working very hard, very committed, gym, on the pitch, he has trained every session. There was one game we took him out of because of the injury history.

“We know we need to be very aware of that to build him, thin layers, one step at a time, taking good decisions, do our best to try to take good decisions, but I see a very committed player.”

