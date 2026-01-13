Family ties were just one reason why Tottenham Hotspur managed to beat Aston Villa to the signing of Conor Gallagher after sources took a deep dive into the reasons behind the £34.7m transfer, and with Thomas Frank already closing in on the exciting capture of a Brazilian defender next.

The England midfielder has agreed to join Tottenham after failing to convince Diego Simeone he was worthy of a regular start with Atletico Madrid and will now return to the Premier League after 18 months in the Spanish capital. Per multiple sources, including Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, a medical has been booked in with Gallagher due to travel to London on Tuesday to take the first steps towards completing the move.

The 22-times capped England star was initially expected to sign for Aston Villa, who had been in negotiations with the Spanish club, and while a deal had been agreed and had been given a tentative yes from the player himself, as confirmed by our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher, it was Spurs who ultimately beat them to the punch by raising the stakes over a deal.

In what sources have described as a ‘now-or-never’ scenario for Spurs, they quickly moved in to agree a fee with Atletico and personal terms with the player on a deal to 2031 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And we can now reveal exactly how Villa were beaten to the punch…

Ultimately, it was Spurs’ willingness to pay a transfer fee up front that proved instrumental. And the deal, worth £34.7m (€40m, $47m) in a straight sale, trumped the loan to buy offer that Villa had initially struck with the Spanish side.

There were two other factors involved, too, however.

Firstly, and as mentioned, being back close to his tight-knit family in Surrey after 18 months in the Spanish capital helped prove decisive for Gallagher.

In addition, Frank’s promise to pitch the star straight into his starting line-up – and an easy offer given the frustrating injury suffered by Rodrigo Bentancur – helped convince the player, who hopes the move can help play his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s England plans ahead of the 2026 World Cup this summer.

Spurs will welcome his midfield energy and workmanlike qualities with open arms; a perfect addition to a midfield sometimes lacking the legs to compete with rivals.

However, Frank is not resting on his laurels by signing Gallagher and soon also hopes to add Brazilian star Souza to his mix…

Spurs close on signing of Brazilian star Souza

Before Gallagher signs on the dotted line, however, Spurs expect to finalise the signing of Brazilian left-back Souza in a €15m (£13m, $17.5m) deal from Santos.

A deal for the 19-year-old was agreed last Friday, though Spurs did work their magic given the Brazilian side were initially seeking a fee worth €20m.

Per trusted reporter, Edu Burgos, Souza arrived in the UK on Monday ahead of medical checks and sign on the dotted line.

Taking to X, Burgos wrote: “Souza is travelling this Monday to England to undergo the medical exams and sign his contract.

“Santos and Tottenham have already reached a total agreement for the player. It was finalised [on Sunday afternoon].

“Five-year contract, until 2031. Santos will receive €15m, fixed and variables.”

Burgos’ claims were quickly backed up by Ben Jacobs, who wrote on the same platform: “Souza will fly to England on Monday to complete his €15m move to Spurs. Five-year contract agreed.”

Tottenham transfer latest: Gladbach star wanted; Frank axe imminent?

As mentioned, the left-back position is under scrutiny in north London right now, and Fletcher has been informed on the uncertainty surrounding Destiny Udogie and his long-term future at the club.

Last week, Fletcher brought news of Tottenham taking a close look at Borussia Monchengladbach’s Luca Netz, who would be signed, as well as Souza and not instead of.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have told the unsettled Mathys Tel they have no plans to allow him to leave the club this month, though there are circumstances in which that could change, sources can reveal, while a loan bid for a second Spurs star has also been rejected.

A busy January will hopefully give Frank the tools he needs to secure his minimum target of a top-six finish and ease the pressure building on his shoulders.

Currently down in 14th place, but just five points shy of fifth place, Frank has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks and with a former Spurs boss now revealing when he expects the axe to fall – and it’s sooner than you think.

