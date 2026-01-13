‘Unreal’ Arsenal star wanted to join Real Madrid and play for Xabi Alonso: ‘An unmissable opportunity for his career’

Martin Zubimendi would have loved to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2025 before he switched to Arsenal, according to a Spanish report, which has outlined how the Gunners star played a role in the departure of Xabi Alonso from Estadio Bernabeu.

Zubimendi has been one of the best Premier League signings made by any club in the summer of 2025, with the midfielder starring for Arsenal and driving the Gunners’ quest to win the Premier League title this season. The Spain international has been pulling the strings from midfield and has also scored three goals and given three assists in 27 appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has been hugely impressed with Zubimendi and described him as “unreal” in Metro on January 3, adding: “It’s been great to play with him”.

Zubimendi, though, could have been starring for Real Madrid right now had Xabi Alonso got his wish, according to AS.

According to the Spanish publication, when Alonso – who parted ways with Madrid on Monday – took over as manager of Los Blancos at the end of last season, he ‘informed’ the club’s hierarchy about signing Zubimendi, a player he felt ‘could be the compass needle’ and replace Toni Kroos in midfield.

Arsenal had already made a move for Zubimendi at that stage, but, according to the Real Madrid-leaning publication, there was still a chance that the Spaniard could have ended up at Estadio Bernabeu.

AS added: ‘Even so, the fact that the Basque coach’s representatives were in contact with Zubimendi’s opened a door, given that the Spanish international waited a few days, convinced that if there was a possibility of signing for Real Madrid with Xabi at the helm, it was an unmissable opportunity for his career.’

Why Real Madrid did not sign Martin Zubimendi

While Alonso and Zubimendi wanted to work together at Madrid, it was the Spanish and European giants that did not fancy a deal for the midfielder, allowing Arsenal to complete the transfer.

AS continued: ‘Real Madrid hesitated, and by the time they made a move to explore the possibility of a transfer, it was too late.

‘They were never convinced, and Arsenal officially announced his signing two weeks later than they would have liked.’

This is not the first time that the Spanish media have highlighted Alonso’s desire to sign Zubimendi for Madrid.

It seems that failure to sign the Spain international midfielder was a reason why Madrid could not succeed under Alonso, which ultimately led to the former Liverpool midfielder’s departure.

