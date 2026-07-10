Barcelona have beaten Manchester United to the signing of an attacking target

A full agreement for Barcelona to sign a Manchester United target who ‘only wanted’ to move to the Spanish giants has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Midfield moves have been the priority at Old Trafford this summer, and United are believed to have agreements for Ederson and Andrey Santos. Elsewhere, they’ve been interested in adding a new attacker to their front line.

TEAMtalk is aware that Karim Adeyemi has been on their radar, but that move is not one which is going to go ahead.

Indeed, Adeyemi has a full agreement in place to sign for Barcelona, reports insider Romano.

The transfer guru states there’s a €22million basic fee in place, with €7million in add-ons. That means the full transfer fee, in pounds, would be £24.7million.

That Adeyemi only had a year left on his deal is why the fee is so low for a 24-year-old winger from one of Europe’s biggest clubs, Borussia Dortmund.

Romano states the German ‘only wanted’ Barca, and will sign a five-year deal with the Spanish giants.

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Man Utd gutted by Adeyemi move

United will no doubt be gutted to learn that Adeyemi has moved to Barcelona, having had him on their radar.

TEAMtalk sources stated in May that the Red Devils and Chelsea were two of the English clubs most keen on making a move for him.

That was after it became evident that Dortmund were willing to part with Adeyemi for the right price.

United felt their Champions League qualification could have pushed the door open to a move.

However, with Romano stating Adeyemi only wanted Barca, no matter what was on the table elsewhere, efforts would have been futile.

It was felt that a move to the Premier League was likely given the financial might of the big English clubs.

But Barca have got a cheap deal done for a player who has surpassed 10 goals for the past couple of campaigns, despite not having featured all too often.

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