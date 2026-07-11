Liverpool and Arsenal have been handed a significant update on the future of Bradley Barcola, with a potential £260m double deal from one well-informed journalist delighting one set of fans and leaving the other cursing – and with sources revealing a timeline for his potential exit from PSG.

The £130m-rated (€150m, $174m) France winger finds himself very much in demand amid major question marks over his PSG future. With two years left on his deal, but sources revealing negotiations over an extension having ground to a halt, there is a growing chance that Barcola could be on the move this summer.

Interest is not in short supply. Liverpool have a long-standing interest in signing the 26-cap France star that dates back to last summer; with that link strengthening in recent months following Mohamed Salah’s departure from Anfield and with their top target Yan Diomande making clear his preference to join PSG.

However, Arsenal are also on the scene and, with Mikel Arteta chasing a new left-sided attacking option, the 23-year-old is seen as the ideal addition to their attack.

Now, the Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, has shared what he knows on the potential move – and why sources are telling him that the Gunners are now seen as favourites despite their plans to sign Morgan Rogers, also rated at £130m, in what could be a sensational £260m double deal.

“Arsenal seem very hot on Morgan Rogers. Can they afford both of him and Bradley Barcola? I’m not sure,” Steele told his YouTube channel.

“I had a text from someone in the know at Arsenal, or around Arsenal, I should say, last week, and they were saying that they believe that Arsenal are top of the race for Barcola. But I don’t know how clear-cut it is; we don’t know for certain whether he’s leaving- that’s another question.”

Despite that, an update from our sources in midweek would suggest Liverpool remain very much in contention, while Steele himself insists it is too soon for Liverpool to be downbeat over what could be a possible “bonkers” transfer saga…

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Barcola exploring PSG departure, with Liverpool very much in race

Despite Steele’s uncertainty over whether the player will leave PSG, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, is adamant that the Paris Saint-Germain star’s camp is actively exploring a move this summer – although it will take a British-record fee – eclipsing the £125m Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak last summer – to prise him away from the French champions.

And while PSG continue to publicly insist that Barcola is not for sale, sources have confirmed that the star’s representatives informed PSG before the World Cup that he wanted to assess his options after slipping down the pecking order in Luis Enrique’s formidable attacking unit.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue are now regarded as the club’s preferred front three, leaving Barcola increasingly frustrated by his role – highlighted by the fact that he saw very little game time in the Champions League semi-finals and final.

His representatives also rejected the opportunity to open contract negotiations earlier this year.

The plan to sign both Maghnes Akliocuhe and Diomande places further question marks over his future.

That has become a growing concern inside PSG and they intend to hold fresh talks with Barcola once he returns from the World Cup, though we can reveal that a Premier League transfer – and most probably to Liverpool – looks an increasing possibility…

Indeed, Bailey understands that the Reds remain firmly in the hunt as they seek a high-profile replacement for Salah in attack.

And we understand Barcola has emerged as the Reds’ priority attacking target after the previous leading option, Diomande, made it clear he wants to join PSG instead.

Steele is also refusing to rule Liverpool out of the equation.

“There are so many ifs, buts and maybes, it’s not even worth getting too excited or downbeat either way,” he said.

“I think it’s fair to say Liverpool will give it a go. We know they like him; they liked him last year, but I think it’s equally fair to say it’s going to be hard.

“But why can’t they do it? They’ve done Wirtz; they’ve done Isak, and they were very hard. If you take the clock back 14, 15 months and I say ‘Liverpool are going to sign Wirtz and Isak in the same window’, you’d say that I was bonkers.”

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