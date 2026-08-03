A Tottenham winger could leave despite snags in the pursuits of Cody Gakpo and Savinho

A Championship club are exploring a deal to sign a Tottenham winger, amid the faltering pursuits at Spurs of two fellow wide men.

Spurs have moved onto forward moves after spending nearly £230million on improving their defence and midfields. Big-name signings such as Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali have joined.

Cody Gakpo and Savinho are the most heavily-linked options of late, and TEAMtalk is aware that a move for one won’t impede on the other.

And with the pursuit of new forwards might come the exit of another: Manor Solomon.

The 27-year-old has spent time on loan at Leeds, Villarreal and Fiorentina during his time as a Tottenham player, and Sky Sports (11:56, Monday, August 3) suggests he’s expected to be moved on this summer.

West Ham, who were last season relegated from the Premier League, are said to be exploring the conditions of a deal for Solomon.

The wide man is one of a few being watched by the Hammers this summer.

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Gakpo, Savinho deals faltering

But whether or not Spurs get either of the players they want in the final third remains to be seen. TEAMtalk revealed on July 28 that if Tottenham didn’t get an answer from Manchester City on their hopes of signing Savinho, they’d move onto alternative targets.

The weekend (August 1 and 2) has gone, and there’s nothing to say that City have given Tottenham an answer.

As such, there’s a chance that the north London outfit exit the chase and move on.

The pursuit of Gakpo is similarly not going as smoothly as Tottenham might hope, despite the fact TEAMtalk is aware he’s receptive to the move as he’s aware his role at Liverpool could be reduced due to the progression of Rio Ngumoha.

However, the Reds have very little interest in sanctioning the Dutchman’s exit.

Insider Graeme Bailey revealed: ‘Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Reds have shown little encouragement in response to Tottenham’s enquiries and currently have no appetite to sanction Gakpo’s departure.

‘While the player may be open to exploring his options, Liverpool’s message is clear: they are planning for the new season with Gakpo firmly part of Iraola’s squad.’

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