Samu Aghehowa is a target for Tottenham, Joao Gomes is keen to join Man Utd, and Daniel Farke is under serious pressure

A highly-rated Premier League midfielder is very keen to join Manchester United in January, Tottenham are prepared to spend £145m on Antoine Semenyo and another exciting attacking target, and this week’s exclusive Transfer Debrief reveals Leeds United’s top target to replace under-pressure manager Daniel Farke.

Prem star desperate to join Man Utd in January

United continue to prioritise midfield additions ahead of the January transfer window, and the chances of Joao Gomes joining his former Wolves teammate, Matheus Cunha, at Old Trafford are increasing by the day.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed earlier this week (November 24) that the Brazilian has had his ‘head turned’ by the Red Devils’ interest.

Our reporting has since been backed up by other journalists, including Fabrizio Romano.

United know Wolves do not want to sell Gomes, but have begun to make inroads with the aim that the player is aware of interest ahead of the possibility of a transfer, similar to the Carlos Baleba saga over the summer.

Despite Wolves’ hierarchy giving Rob Edwards assurances that Gomes will stay, there is a belief that a bid of £40-£50m would be enough to lure him from Molineux this summer.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder is now waiting whether a January move to Old Trafford comes together. He is very open to the transfer, as he eyes a new challenge away from a struggling Wolves side.

Gomes may be one of the more attainable midfield targets on United’s shortlist in January, with the likes of Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton likely to be out of reach.

The potential arrival of Gomes could also allow Kobbie Mainoo to leave on loan, as the 20-year-old grows frustrated by his lack of playing time under Ruben Amorim.

Tottenham plot sensational £145m double signing

Tottenham are set to be one of the busiest Premier League clubs in January, with the club’s hierarchy ready to back Thomas Frank with new additions.

Strengthening in attack is the club’s main focus, and TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on November 24 that they are ready to splash a whopping £145m on Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo AND Porto striker Samu Aghehowa this winter.

Sources close to Spurs have confirmed that manager Frank, in his first full season at the helm, views the duo as the perfect injection of pace and potency into his evolving front line.

Semenyo has a release clause of £60million plus £5m in add-ons (up to €74m, $85.5m) in his contract at Bournemouth, while Porto will demand £80m (€91m, $105m) for Aghehowa.

“Thomas has made it crystal clear: we need firepower that terrifies defences,” one source revealed to TEAMtalk. “Semenyo’s directness on the left and Sam’s clinical finishing represent the profiles they want.”

Semenyo, 25, has been one of the Premier League’s standout performers this term, having notched six goals and three assists in 11 appearances so far.

Aghehowa, 21, has scored 37 goals in 61 games since joining Porto from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024, and is viewed as a player who could rival the likes of Randal Kolo Muani, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke for a starting spot at Tottenham.

Leeds identify top Daniel Farke replacement target

The biggest story of the weekend could be the future of Leeds manager Daniel Farke. TEAMtalk sources have confirmed the coach is under serious pressure, and a heavy defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday could be the final nail in the coffin.

Inside the club, faith in the 49-year-old German has not yet collapsed, but he is on very thin ice.

Five defeats in six, two wins in 10, and just 11 goals in 12 league matches have plunged the promoted side into a relegation battle, and they could be forced to act sooner rather than later.

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that the Leeds’ hierarchy are already looking at potential successors should they decide to sack Farke.

We revealed on November 24 that Brendan Rodgers, who resigned from his role at Celtic in October, is a leading contender to become the next Leeds manager. This has since been backed up by other outlets.

Rodgers’ his proven ability to organise mid-table Premier League sides make him an obvious fit. Crucially, sources have suggested that Rodgers would be interested in the role.

Should Farke’s reign come to an end, as he prepares for three difficult fixtures against Man City (away), Chelsea (home) and Liverpool (away), Rodgers is the man to keep a close eye on.

Major Arne Slot sack updates / Ivan Toney latest / Arsenal want LaLiga star and more…

TEAMtalk insider Fletcher has revealed a strong update on Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool. He has been set a ‘non-negotiable’ target to avoid the sack – a win against West Ham on Sunday is essential to save his job.

We also understand that Ange Postecoglou is admired by Liverpool’s board and has been identified as a shock replacement candidate, should the Dutchman be axed.

Ivan Toney remains a target for Tottenham and Everton, but sources have revealed two major obstacles to a Premier League return in January.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, having made contact with the player’s representatives.

Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea are preparing formal January approaches to sign Jagiellonia’s 17-year-old midfield prodigy Oskar Pietuszewski.

Man City remain interested in Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento, but he could push for a lucrative new contract at St James’ Park.

The Cityzens have also identified Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola.

Along with Tottenham, Liverpool and Man Utd are also interested in Bournemouth star Semenyo. The Red Devils could have a secret weapon should they choose to move for him.

Tottenham remain admirers of Man City winger Savinho, who could be the subject of more transfer speculation in 2026.

Man Utd are one of five Premier League clubs to have enquired about a January move for Roma right-back Zeki Celik, with Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea also interested.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is a target for AC Milan, and he is open to joining the Italian giants in January. This has since been reported by other outlets.

Chelsea are interested in signing TWO Porto stars – Tottenham striker target Aghehowa, and talented midfielder Victor Froholdt.

Chelsea have shortlisted Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly, though there is little chance of him moving to Stamford Bridge in January.

The Blues also remain interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, with Robert Sanchez’s No 1 spot in doubt.

Man City remain interested in Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento, but he could push for a lucrative new contract at St James’ Park.

Newcastle will only sell striker William Osula if they bring in a replacement, with Eintracht Frankfurt thought to be interested in the 22-year-old.

West Ham, Leeds and Wolves are all considering January moves for Union SG striker Promise David.

Nottingham Forest are one of several Premier League clubs actively monitoring Pogon Szczecin’s highly-rated teenager Adrian Przyborek.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.