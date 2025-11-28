David Ornstein and an Arsenal expert at The Athletic have provided insight into four rumoured deals at the Emirates.

With Arsenal flying high, possessing the deepest squad in the Premier League, and having spent colossal sums over the past three years, one might expect a quiet period in the transfer market from here on out.

Yet quiet windows are a rarity for any Premier League side these days and on Friday, The Athletic shed light on four potential deals – some possible, others not – that have been rumoured in the media.

Firstly, the ever-reliable David Ornstein touched on Bukayo Saka’s contract situation. The talismanic winger is closing in on penning fresh terms and despite heavyweight interest in the player, there’s virtually no chance he leaves Arsenal any time soon.

Ornstein wrote: ‘Some of the biggest clubs in world football have pursued Saka in the past and would not hesitate to do so again — if there was any realistic possibility of prising the 24-year-old from north London.

‘As things stand, Arsenal’s talismanic winger is approaching the final 18 months of his existing contract and in normal circumstances that would present suitors with an opportunity to pounce.

‘But these are not normal circumstances: Saka has spent his entire career at the Emirates Stadium and there is no indication of him wanting to leave, something interested parties are fully aware of.

‘Talks continue over a new deal, which Arsenal hope will be their latest high-profile extension, and all expectations are that an agreement will be reached soon to tie down the England international.’

Next, Ornstein suggested talk of Ethan Nwaneri leaving via the loan route in January is wide of the mark.

The 18-year-old has barely featured this term amid the arrival of Eberechi Eze. But rather than hone his craft elsewhere, Arsenal want Nwaneri to fine-tune his game in situ.

The trusted reporter wrote: ‘This year, Nwaneri signed a new five-year contract at Arsenal, committing his future to the north London club despite strong interest from elsewhere.

‘Competition in Mikel Arteta’s squad is fierce, so the 18-year-old attacker will be focused on battling for a place and continuing to progress.

‘If last season can be described as Nwaneri’s breakout campaign, this is perhaps a development phase as he learns the No 10 role and adds elements to his game.

‘All parties intend for that to happen at the Emirates Stadium and, while you never know in football, there should be plenty of opportunities — especially with Arsenal competing for domestic and European honours.’

Shock sale possible / Lewis-Skelly could leave

Elsewhere, one of The Athletic’s Arsenal experts, James McNicholas, revealed what he’s heard about Myles Lewis-Skelly leaving in January, along with an update on the potential sale of Kai Havertz.

Lewis-Skelly is in a similar situation to Nwaneri in that his game-time is blocked by an an expensive signing, which is Riccardo Calafiori in his case.

But unlike Nwaneri, McNicholas did hint a loan exit in January could be possible when noting interested parties could capitalise on Lewis-Skelly’s insistence on playing regularly to boost his chances of making England’s World Cup squad.

McNicholas wrote: ‘Myles Lewis-Skelly signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal earlier in 2025. Having been with the club since the age of eight, the deal was an acknowledgement of his ascension to first-team player and England international.

‘The 2024-25 campaign was a breakout season for Lewis-Skelly and fellow academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri. Lewis-Skelly’s 39 appearances in 2024-25 were the most by an Arsenal player aged 18 or younger since Cesc Fabregas in 2005-06 (47), and the most by an Englishman since Stewart Robson in 1982-83 (49).

‘In 2025-26, he has found first-team football more difficult to come by — particularly in the Premier League, where he is still awaiting his first start. That’s largely explained by the form and fitness of Riccardo Calafiori, and the summer arrival of Piero Hincapie.

‘Lewis-Skelly’s contract is a clear indication that he and Arsenal share a common vision of a future together. The lack of Premier League football has, however, placed Lewis-Skelly’s World Cup place in some jeopardy — and that may encourage interested parties to come forward.’

Finally, McNicholas named Kai Havertz as a player Arsenal are about to reach a crossroads with. And on the back of Eze arriving and instantly making the No 10 role his own, Arsenal may look to twist rather than stick.

McNicholas added: ‘It was June 2023 when Arsenal signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65million, with the German international committing to a five-year deal. Next summer, he will have two years remaining on his contract — typically the point at which clubs decide whether to extend the deal or sell.

‘On the face of it, the idea of Havertz leaving appears far-fetched: he is one of Arteta’s most trusted players. When he has been available, he has tended to start — initially in midfield, and then latterly as a centre-forward.

‘Arsenal have had to cope without Havertz, however, for most of 2025. A hamstring injury sustained in February kept him out until mid-May. Then in August, he managed half an hour as a substitute on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, before succumbing to a knee problem that required surgery.

‘The signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP also provides Havertz with increased competition for a starting place. Mikel Arteta has not yet had to contend with accommodating both forwards in his squad.

‘At some point, Arsenal will need to offset their significant expenditure with sales. Were Havertz — who turns 27 next summer — to come onto the market, he would probably be among Arsenal’s most saleable assets.

‘Perhaps Arsenal will have to take a strategic decision on Havertz in 2026: extend or sell?’

Latest Arsenal news

In other news, Arsenal are reportedly ready to build on their stunning start to the new season by triggering the release clause of a top Bundesliga talent in January, with TEAMtalk assessing whether or not sporting director Andrea Berta will actually take that plunge.

Elsewhere, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have all sent senior scouts to Poland on multiple occasions this season to watch Jagiellonia’s 17-year-old midfield prodigy Oskar Pietuszewski, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Finally, Arsenal have emerged as frontrunners to sign Elche’s talented midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, but TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester City have also made contact with the player’s representatives, teeing up a furious transfer battle in the January window.