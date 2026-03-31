Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as the club’s new permanent head coach on a long-term contract, subject to work permit, with the Italian promising to deliver excitement back to a fanbase currently on its knees.

The 46-year-old arrives in north London, having been the first choice to replace Thomas Frank before Igor Tudor was given the interim role that ultimately saw him part company with the club after just 44 days in charge and only one win to his name.

Our sources can reveal that De Zerbi has put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal that includes no relegation clause and will lead the club in the Championship if they go down.

The next seven games will answer that question, with De Zerbi’s first game in charge a trip to Sunderland on April 12, by which time Tottenham could be in the bottom three if West Ham beat bottom side Wolves two days before.

De Zerbi, though, is saying all the right things as he prepares to take charge of his second club in the Premier League, following his successful stint at Brighton.

He told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world.

“In all my discussions with the Club’s leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear – to build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters.

“I am here because I believe in that ambition and have signed a long-term contract to give everything to deliver it.

“Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season.

“I’m looking forward to getting out on the training pitch and working with these players to achieve that.”

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Sporting Director, Johan Lange, who has come in for plenty of criticism from Tottenham fans over the club’s current predicament, added: “Roberto was our number one target for the summer and we are very pleased to be able to bring him in now.

“He is one of the most creative and forward-thinking coaches in world football, and brings with him a wealth of experience at the highest level, including in the Premier League.”

De Zerbi most recent job came at Marseille, where he guided the club to second-placed finish during the 2024/25 campaign.

However, De Zerbi has been told he is fighting a loss cause in north London, with former player and assistant boss, Gus Poyet, insisting that the club are a lost cause and are destined for the drop.

In a grave warning to De Zerbi, Poyet told Football London: “I disagree with people who say ‘this season’. This is not an accident. Tottenham finished 17th last season, and today, they are 17th. I think the characteristics of the players Tottenham have signed, they are more suitable for European competition, which is a completely different game, and not for the English Premier League.

“The Premier League, a little bit last season, 100% this season, has become more physical, man-to-man, set-pieces, and the strongest wins. Spurs, with all the injuries they have, and those players performing at a certain level in Europe but not being able to replicate that in the Premier League, when you start losing, it is difficult to recover.

“You need more than a change in coach; you need a bit of luck, you need players to come back, you need responsibility.

“They are in danger, I promise you. I was worried when I was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium watching the Arsenal game live. I left that stadium thinking, ‘aye, aye, aye’. That was three or four weeks ago. After watching Forest, [I’m] more [worried]. Careful.”

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