James Maddison scored both goals as Tottenham beat Sunderland 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, but the midfielder and boss Roberto De Zerbi disagreed on something he did.

Maddison scored his second and third goals for the season as Spurs beat Sunderland in just his fourth start. The Englishman had bagged his first for the season as Tottenham beat Coventry five games back, before his brace against the Black Cats.

Maddison was waiting in the box to finish deftly from an Andy Robertson cross in the first half, before in the second, the midfielder whipped a corner high towards the back post, which hit the woodwork and ended up in the back of the net.

Asked after the game if the midfielder meant in, Tottenham boss De Zerbi said: “Yes I think so, it’s not the first time he’s tried it. I think Maddison has this quality from a corner.

“It’s not the first time he’s tried this solution. There’s some part of luck and mistake from the goalkeeper but the quality and decision-making of James is also an equal part of it.”

Maddison, though, stated in his own interview with Sky Sports that it was in fact a fluke.

He jokingly said: “We worked on it yesterday, so…”

Maddison then added: “No, one of them flukey ones. I was going for the back post with a big of in swing and managed to hit the post and go in.

“Took me a second to realise what had happened but we take them, no one remembers them at the end of the season.”

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Roberto De Zerbi pleased with James Maddison

De Zerbi seems to always be signing the praises of Maddison, and he did so again after his brace against Sunderland.

The Tottenham boss said: “When he’s fit and available to play, he plays. The management of him is not the same as the other players because he didn’t play last season.

“But if he continues like this, he can play every game. I think he can improve his physical condition, he can improve his strength and then he will not have any problems.”

Maddison’s first start in the Premier League this season was his first for nearly 18 months, and after his long layoff, he’s had issues this season.

The Englishman missed games two and three this season with a shoulder problem, before he was injured the game after his first start for the season and was sidelined for the next two games.

He’s started two in a row for the second time this season, and will hope he can build on that, and on his performance.