Cristian Romero and Guglielmo Vicario look set for similar exits from Tottenham this summer

Two Tottenham men look set for similar moves, with Cristian Romero speaking to an Argentina teammate about an Inter Milan switch, and a fellow Spurs man in talks with two other Serie A clubs.

Romero’s Spurs exit this summer has been evident for months. Insider Fabrizio Romano has been banging the drum for it for some time, stating of late: “Romero, I stand by my information, it’s over between Romero and Tottenham. Romero is going to leave Tottenham this summer. He’s leaving, that’s the intention.

“Inter Milan are very keen on the player. We have to understand if financially they can make it happen, but Inter are on it for Romero.”

It’s a move to Inter which indeed looks most likely, TEAMtalk aware they’re edging towards an agreement below their €50million (£42.8m) asking price and closer to €40million (£34.3m), following an initial loan.

Argentina superstar Lautaro Martinez appears to have helped paint Inter as Romero’s perfect destination.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports he and Romero discusses the deal in their post-World Cup break, with the Tottenham centre-back agreeing to the Italian club’s terms.

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Vicario and Romero to leave

TEAMtalk is aware Romero is very keen on a move to Inter, and there is optimism that a deal will be reached.

The centre-back is not going to be the only regular Spurs starter to depart the club this summer.

Sources have also previously revealed serious interest from fellow Serie A pair Juventus and Napoli in goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

We have been told that Vicario is open to returning to his native Italy and that Tottenham are open to offers for the stopper.

In an update on that situation, Football Insider reports interest from the pair of giant Italian clubs has progressed to talks with Spurs over a move.

Both clubs and Tottenham are keen to ensure a deal for Vicario goes through, and rated at £20million, the capture for either side should not be too difficult.

At Spurs, the departure of both men, while welcome, would see two regular players depart.

Romero and Vicario have played 90 times together, totalling over 7,500 minutes. Losing two senior players could be more detrimental than they feel it’s going to be.

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