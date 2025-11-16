Talk of Fabian Schar moving to Germany has been shut down

Newcastle United could prevent Fabian Schar from leaving for Germany by handing him a new contract, according to our transfer reporter Dean Jones.

When asked if Newcastle are keen to retain Schar amid interest from the Bundesliga, Jones told us: “This is a pretty important matter because Newcastle need to find the right balance as they aim to push and cement themselves as one of England’s top clubs.

“We know they are ambitious in terms of the transfer targets they have in mind and the titles they want to win, but in building any squad you need the right blend of personalities and also a level of experience – both in terms of general football but also of understanding the club.

“Schar fits the bill in that sense and is a player that Howe has always trusted. Even if his game time does not always seem to reflect that recently.

Fabian Schar’s Newcastle career in numbers

Joined Newcastle from Deportivo La Coruna for £3million in July 2018

Has made 239 appearances for the club, registering 22 goals and 10 assists

Scored twice on Newcastle’s route to League Cup glory last season

“Obviously at this stage it is impossible to say a transfer is off the cards, and it is true that a move to Germany might appeal at this stage of his career. But I think he would only do that if it became obvious he has no future in Eddie Howe’s plans.

“At the moment, I do not believe that to be completely true, as Howe sees him as an important squad member and someone he can trust.

“So January will be key because while there will be transfer talk, I also expect the possibility of a new contract being signed.”

Bundesliga suitors to be left frustrated

On Saturday, reports in Germany claimed it is ‘unlikely’ Schar will be offered a contract extension amid ‘enquiries’ from Bundesliga sides.

However, we understand the Swiss star is set to be handed fresh terms by Newcastle to reward his status as a reliable centre-back and as an important member of the squad.

At 33 years of age, Schar is one of the most experienced players in the Newcastle dressing room. He has helped fellow centre-half Sven Botman adjust well to life in the Premier League.

Schar was a guaranteed starter in Howe’s team last season, playing 42 times across all competitions.

His game time has dipped slightly this campaign, leading to speculation about a potential switch to Germany.

But that is more to do with Newcastle signing Malick Thiaw over the summer than Howe losing faith in Schar.

Work to do on contract front

Schar is not the only Newcastle player who has entered the final year of his contract. He is joined on that list by the likes of Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Nick Pope and Emil Krafth.

Newcastle want to engineer a squad overhaul and could therefore let several of those players go, but they must not leave Howe with a lack of options.

Krafth was recently linked with a Champions League club, while we understand Newcastle could replace Pope with a goalkeeper they failed to snare in the summer.

The Magpies must also make decisions on players whose contracts expire in June 2027. That includes stars such as Botman, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy and Dan Burn.