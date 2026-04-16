Tottenham to reject Liverpool bid for £40m man even if they’re relegated

Liverpool will make a move for one of Tottenham’s better players this season if Spurs suffer relegation, though we can reveal he – along with two others – are viewed as untouchable in north London.

If Tottenham were banking on a new-manager bounce saving their skin, they were sorely mistaken. Spurs laboured in Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge, going on to lose 1-0 to mid-table Sunderland.

Tottenham still haven’t won a Premier League game in 2026, and unless they turn their losses into draws and draws into wins almost immediately, they’ll be in the second tier for the first time since the 1970s.

Relegation will spark almighty player turnover, and a report from the Daily Mail claims central midfielder, Archie Gray, will be a wanted man up at Anfield.

Gray cost £40m when signed from Leeds United and in what has been a pitiful season thus far, he’s been one of very few bright sparks.

Per the report, both Liverpool and Bayern Munich want the 20-year-old, and moves would be launched if Spurs go down.

However, our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed Gray is among a Tottenham trio who the club view internally as ‘untouchable’.

The others are Conor Gallagher and James Maddison, and the expectation is they’ll all play major parts in helping Tottenham win promotion at the first time of asking if they are relegated in a few weeks’ time.

But as you might expect, there are no shortage of big names who will depart, with both Bailey and the Mail aligned in their reporting on Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Xavi Simons.

Spurs would be able to command big fees for the trio who in truth, are all far too good to be playing in the Championship for even just a single season.

The Mail cited those three stars as ‘leading the category’ of established stars who’d almost certainly go.

It was claimed Spurs might initially put up a fight, but in the end, cooler heads will prevail and Tottenham will cash in.

There are other consequences of Spurs going down too, such as their move for free-agent-to-be, Andy Robertson, being tossed aside.

Tottenham have a verbal agreement in place with the Scot, but Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have both confirmed he’ll only join if Tottenham retain their Premier League status.

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