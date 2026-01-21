Claims that Marc Guehi cost Manchester City a bargain £20m have been thoroughly debunked after James Pearce revealed the truly eye-watering costs the Cityzens have committed to paying for the England star, providing a strong explanation as to why Liverpool shied away from a deal.

Guehi, widely regarded as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League, opted to join Manchester City after a prolonged transfer saga that had almost seen the 25-year-old sign for Liverpool last summer.

While Liverpool had a £35m deal in place that would also have given Crystal Palace a 10% cut of any future deal, they ultimately pulled the plug on the deal over a failure to land a suitable replacement.

But with the player making clear he would not be signing an extension to a contract that would be expiring in the summer, speculation over where Guehi would end up had gathered serious pace and amid a flurry of interest that had also drawn the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona to make contact with his agent.

However, Manchester City acted fast to rapidly close out a deal for the 26-times capped England star, paying the Eagles what appears a bargain £20m for his signature.

And while Liverpool fans tore into FSG for missing out on the player, branding their failure a ‘horror show’, trusted journalist Pearce has explained the true costs of the transfer package for Guehi to move to the Etihad Stadium, also giving his reasoning as to why the Reds never followed up with a concrete offer of their own.

“Liverpool didn’t view Marc Guehi as a smart market opportunity, given the club’s self-sustaining business model,” the journalist told The Athletic.

“It would have proved problematic in terms of their wage structure at a time when sporting director Richard Hughes is trying to negotiate a number of contract renewals.”

In another revelation, Pearce also revealed that ‘Liverpool hadn’t expected Guehi to be available this month’ amid a belief he would remain at Selhurst Park until the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign, together with the fact that ‘the player was already considering lucrative offers for a summer transfer as a free agent’.

And even when City did make their move, and it became apparent Palace would consider a January sale, Pearce admits ‘the numbers just didn’t add up’ for FSG.

How much Marc Guehi transfer is really costing Manchester City

Pearce went on to explain the eye-watering costs that Guehi’s move to the Etihad Stadium is really costing, and with his £20m transfer fee merely the tip of the iceberg.

Pearce reveals that City agreed to pay Guehi’s agents what has been described as a ‘significant commission’ on top of the transfer fee.

Furthermore, with the player’s wages on a five-and-a-half-year deal worth £300,000 a week, that represents an outlay on salary alone of £85.8m (€98m, $115m) if he stays through to June 2031.

Indeed, the estimated total package for the player is expected to exceed some £110m (€126m, $147.5m) – an extortionate amount the club were simply unwilling to match.

Pearce also admits that Liverpool chiefs had deemed that if Guehi had really wanted to play for the Reds, he would have just sat tight and waited for the Merseysiders in the summer transfer window.

Upon signing for the Cityzens, Guehi told the club’s official site: “I am really happy and incredibly proud to be a Manchester City player.

“This move feels like the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career. I am now at the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players. It feels good to be able to say that.

“I want to grow as a player and a person, and I know at this club that’s going to happen.

“I love football – it has given me so much for so long – and to be able to continue my development at Manchester City is a really special moment for me and my family.

“I absolutely cannot wait to get started now. I want to meet my teammates, train hard, understand what the manager expects of me and then show the City fans what I can do.”

