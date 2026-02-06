Liverpool face a major dilemma this summer over whether to sell Curtis Jones after sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle were keeping a close eye on his situation amid doubts over two of their own midfielders, though the Magpies will be far from the Scouser’s sole suitors should the Reds decide to cash in.

Jones is emerging as one of the more intriguing names to watch ahead of the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old Liverpool academy graduate, whose contract at Anfield runs until 2027, has attracted attention from several Premier League clubs amid uncertainty over his long-term future on Merseyside.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Newcastle United maintain a longstanding interest in the six-times capped England international.

The Magpies view Jones as a potential target should key midfielders such as Sandro Tonali, who continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal, or Joelinton depart this summer. Both players face question marks over their futures, with interest from elsewhere in England and across Europe.

Newcastle’s recruitment strategy has increasingly focused on versatile, technically gifted midfielders, and Jones – known for his composure on the ball, dribbling ability, and versatility across central areas – would fit seamlessly into Eddie Howe’s system.

Joining any potential pursuit, however, are Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, who have previously shown interest in the player.

Spurs were notably aggressive in their enquiries during the January window before pivoting to other options, while Villa’s ambitious project under Unai Emery continues to prioritise additions with Premier League pedigree and homegrown status.

However, the saga very much remains in Liverpool’s hands and concrete approaches from the trio will largely depend on what the reigning Premier League champions decide to do next with the midfielder and with Arne Slot making his feelings crystal clear to his overlords, FSG….

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arne Slot makes intentions clear to FSG over Curtis Jones

Jones has been a regular squad member under Slot since the Dutchman took charge, featuring in over 76 matches across the last 18 months – a vast bulk of his 209 outings for the club, racked up over an eight-season stretch.

However, his starts for the Reds continue to be limited amid strong competition from the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and others. Despite contributing to Liverpool’s recent successes, including their push for silverware, the midfielder’s playing time has sparked speculation about his role moving forward.

Liverpool remain reluctant to lose a homegrown talent without securing a new deal first, as evidenced by their stance in the winter window when approaches – including from Inter Milan – were rebuffed to avoid weakening the squad.

However, with under 18 months remaining on his current terms, the Reds face a major decision ahead of this summer: extend his stay or cash in on a player who could yet still command a significant fee.

For suitors like Newcastle, Villa, and Spurs, Jones represents a ready-made Premier League option with room to grow. Should departures create space at St James’ Park or elsewhere, the summer could see a genuine battle for his signature.

Slot, however, has made clear to FSG that Jones is too important a player to lose.

“He has played a lot of minutes and has been unlucky in the sense that midfield is the only line where we haven’t had injuries,” Slot stated on Thursday.

“We kept him because we have players but we need players in these positions. At the moment, we need to start midfielders in different positions, so that line gets smaller and smaller.

“We kept him; his situation hasn’t changed for us. He is one of 16 outfield players we have available, with two young players in Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha, so it would be strange if we let anyone go.”

When asked if he wants Jones to stay, Slot confirmed talks over a new deal had yet to get off the ground.

“Talks are not taking place here. Talks are taking place in other places in this building. The moment we have any news, we’ll share it here. We are all aware that he has only 18 months left, so that’s all I can say.”

Latest Liverpool news: Bundesliga star tipped to return; Szoboszlai’s big demand

Meanwhile, Liverpool are being backed to secure the eye-catching return to Anfield of a player they only allowed to leave last summer after an expert explained why an astonishing move could be on the cards.

With succession planning the buzz phrase at Anfield, the Reds have reportedly entered into ‘formal discussions’ to sign an ‘explosive’ all-round ‘modern attacker’ in a £50m deal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been told that it would take a double-your-money offer to persuade the Reds’ player of the season so far, Dominik Szoboszlai, to sign a new deal, amid fears that both Real Madrid and Manchester City are hovering.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.