Tottenham parted ways with Thomas Frank after a dramatic decision was taken at half‑time of their bruising defeat to Newcastle United, and TEAMtalk can confirm seven Spurs targets to replace him permanently, with a left-field candidate among them.

We revealed on Wednesday that the situation inside Spurs had turned “toxic,” with senior figures increasingly concerned that the project had lost direction. And just hours after those revelations, Frank’s departure was confirmed – but the truth is the decision was effectively made before the final whistle on Tuesday.

We are told the decisive push came from CEO Vinai Venkatesham, who held lengthy discussions with executive chairman Peter Charrington as the first half unfolded.

With tensions already running high behind the scenes, the dismal showing against Newcastle served as the final trigger. The Lewis family were contacted overnight and wasted little time endorsing the decision to remove Frank.

And we also understand that some changes within the club’s hierarchy could be on the way, with several roles and reporting lines expected to be reviewed as part of a wider reset following Frank’s dismissal.

A host of names have already been floated in immediate internal conversations, but we can confirm that Mauricio Pochettino remains highly regarded by Tottenham’s hierarchy, as we exclusively revealed on January 13.

There is genuine belief at senior level that a return for the Argentine is very much in the club’s thinking. Some in Spurs’ hierarchy believe he could restore identity, energy and unity at a time when all three are in desperately short supply. His return is considered a real possibility and has significant support internally.

Another major contender is Roberto De Zerbi, as we also exclusively revealed, back on January 7. Tottenham’s admiration for the Italian is genuine, and sources close to him have confirmed he would welcome the opportunity to speak to Spurs if an official approach is made. His bold attacking style and proven ability to elevate young talent make him an appealing fit for the club’s vision going forward.

Tottenham are insisting privately that they will undertake a thorough and disciplined process. Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner have both been discussed as tactical fits who align with the club’s preferred profile, particularly with their structured, high‑energy approaches. Both men are regarded as credible candidates should talks with the more high‑profile names prove complex or unsuccessful, though another shock contender has emerged…

Gareth Southgate emerges as shock contender for Tottenham job

In a surprising development, we can reveal that Sir Gareth Southgate has admirers within the Spurs structure. Some senior figures believe the former England manager’s leadership, calmness and player‑management skills could steady a fractious dressing room.

Whether Southgate would be open to the role remains uncertain, but his name has been raised in internal conversations.

Two heavyweight figures have also been mentioned: Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel, both preparing for the upcoming World Cup finals with Germany and England respectively.

While admired for their tactical pedigree and elite‑level experience, landing either is considered highly ambitious at this stage, with a lack of Champions League football on-offer to try and entice them.

Wednesday’s dramatic events underline just how unstable this era has become at Tottenham. Frank arrived as a figure intended to bring long‑term clarity and calm, yet his tenure unravelled rapidly amid poor results and internal tension.

The club now stands at a crucial crossroads. With fan frustration rising and Spurs drifting in both identity and results, this next appointment will define the club’s direction for years to come.

What is clear is that Tottenham are moving fast, speaking to agents, analysing profiles and debating strategy behind the scenes. The powerbrokers – Vinai Venkatesham and the Lewis family – are under intense scrutiny, with supporters eager for decisive leadership and a manager capable of re‑energising the entire club.

