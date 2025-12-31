Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk how Tottenham Hotspur are planning a late January transfer window move to fix a growing concern in Thomas Frank’s squad.

The north London outfit are expected to be one of the busier teams in the winter window and have already agreed a £35million deal for Brennan Johnson to head to Crystal Palace, with the Wales winger currently mulling over that switch.

But it’s incomings that Frank desperately needs to halt an alarming slide down the Premier League table, having initially made a bright start to his Tottenham tenure following his summer move from Brentford.

Landing a new left-sided attacker remains the top priority, although moves for a striker and midfielder are also on the agenda, with majority owners ENIC having injected £100m (€115m / $134m) to bolster the squad in January.

However, one need that has not been talked about as much is bringing in more defensive cover, particularly on the left-hand side of Frank’s backline.

First-choice left-back Destiny Udogie continues to be plagued by injury issues, while Micky van de Ven’s hamstring issues are being carefully managed by an already over-worked medical department.

But with skipper Cristian Romero picking up untimely suspensions, the Netherlands international is not getting an opportunity to rest and there are fears that another injury could potentially be around the corner.

To that end, Tottenham are looking at getting more defensive cover, although will likely focus on other needs first when the window officially opens on Thursday.

Our insider Dean Jones explained the club’s current stance in that regard: “I’m told Spurs are searching the market for a new left-sided defender and I think it is something that we will hear more about later in the window.

“At the moment Spurs are looking for a market opportunity – I’m told they don’t have a key target right now, they just believe it is somewhere they are potentially going to be caught short soon.

“I don’t think there is an easy fix and it will be interesting to see how desperate they become to fix it – or whether they are willing to try to see the season out if they don’t find someone of the perfect profile.

“But Spurs do definitely want a player for the left side of defence, so are very much keeping an eye on the market in England as well as abroad to see if there is something suitable that crops up.”

Tottenham do have Romero available again for Thursday night’s trip to Brentford, with the unfortunate Kevin Danso set to move back to the bench despite impressing in the win at Crystal Palace last time out.

