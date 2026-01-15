Wolves have informed Joao Gomes that he can leave the club this month on one crucial condition, and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have shown an interest, sources confirm.

In the build-up to December, Gomes’s camp were doing groundwork on a potential move, but despite substantial Premier League interest – including from Manchester United – nothing has materialised thus far.

With that, Atletico have now made contact, and in the light of Conor Gallagher leaving the club – they do have room to manoeuvre within their squad.

We are now informed that like with Jorgen Strand-Larsen, Wolves will not stand in his way. But Gomes, a Brazilian international who is hoping to be at the World Cup finals, will only move if a club matches his valuation.

It is understood that Wolves would want around £40million but we are told his representatives are hoping that offer worth south of that would be considered.

Wolves, for their part, paid less than £20million to take him from Flamengo in 2023, so they are on track to at least return a decent profit on the Brazilian.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Wolves stalwart eyeing new challenge, second star close to leaving

Atletico manager Diego Simeone is looking to add midfield depth this month following the departure of Gallagher.

Wolves have long been reluctant to part ways with Gomes given his importance to the team, but a sizeable offer could see his situation open up.

The 24-year-old has featured in all but one of Wolves’ 21 Premier League matches this season. He has been an integral part of their team since his arrival almost two-and-half years ago.

But with Wolves sitting bottom of the league table and requiring a miracle to avoid relegation, it’s no real surprise that he is keen for a new challenge.

Performing well with a top side like Atletico could give Gomes a better chance of featuring for Brazil in the World Cup this year.

Carlo Ancelotti named Gomes in his most recent squad but he is yet to make an appearance for Brazil under his management.

Another player who Wolves have told can leave is Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi – and we understand a loan deal with progressive Ligue 1 outfit Paris FC is close.

Wolves will hope to reinvest any funds generated by sales on new players as the club aim to back Edwards in this month’s transfer window.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.