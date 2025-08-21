Newcastle United star Joelinton appears to have hit out at rebel teammate Alexander Isak amid his continued transfer links to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Isak to Anfield remains the hottest topic in this summer’s transfer window, despite Arsenal’s stunning hijack of Tottenham target Eberechi Eze on Wednesday evening.

The Sweden international has been heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool for most of the summer after it emerged that the Reds were ready to move on from Darwin Nunez, who has since completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal – and that’s despite the fact that Are Slot bolstered his squad with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

With recent reports suggesting that a deal was becoming increasingly unlikely, Isak decided to take matters into his own hands and release a damning statement on social media hitting out at his current club for not letting him leave.

Although the club later responded to Isak’s claims, Newcastle‘s players have largely stayed quiet on the matter, but that hasn’t stopped Joelinton from making his views known online.

Shortly after Isak released his statement on Instagram, Toon skipper Bruno Guimaraes appeared to react to the controversial story post by sharing an image of himself posted by the Premier League’s Latin America account.

And now, fellow Brazil international Joelinton has responded to Isak’s recent behaviour by liking a fan post criticising the prolific St James’ Park frontman.

Posting on Instagram, fan account worflags shared a photo of Newcastle supporters, writing: “Idolised and adored. No promises broken by the fans that make this club.

“We deserve better than the destructive path you’ve chosen.

“Newcastle United will never be defeated.”

Almost immediately, fans in the comments noticed that Joelinton had actually liked the post, suggesting that he’s not happy with the path Isak has decided to take to force his way out.

Reacting to the post, one fan wrote: “Big Joe gets it.”

While another commented a rat emoji and wrote: “Big Joe knows the score.”

Isak antics add juice to Monday Night Football

Tensions could not really be any higher when it comes to Isak’s statement, the response from some Newcastle players and Liverpool’s sustained interest in the player.

And that all could come to a head on Monday evening when the two clubs face off in the Premier League in just the second game of the new campaign.

Ahead of the clash, Newcastle’s social media team appeared to add fuel to the fire as they shared a pre-match graphic of Joelinton, riling up fans of both clubs in the replies.

As it stands, Isak looks unlikely to make the move to Merseyside, as Newcastle continue to stay strong over their £150million valuation.

However, Eddie Howe still has eyes on signing at least one new No.9 before the window shuts to cover every eventually, with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Wolves frontman Jorgen Strand Larsen both major targets.

