Arsenal and sporting director, Andrea Berta, are working towards agreements with two superstars after a sale that clears room and money was finalised.

News broke last weekend of Arsenal agreeing to sell Leandro Trossard to Besiktas. A club-to-club agreement worth €18m plus €2m in add-ons has been struck.

The latest from The Athletic states the Turkish side are now pushing to agree personal terms with Trossard, though Belgium’s continued participation in the World Cup could cause a delay on that front.

In any case, with Trossard expected to move on, Arsenal are working feverishly to sign a colossal upgrade in the left wing position.

Their top two targets are no secret – Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola. According to both The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal’s preferred option between the pair is Rogers.

The update from The Athletic claimed Aston Villa are maintaining their not-for-sale-stance. However, it was intimated a bid in excess of the £116m Elliot Anderson joined Manchester City for and up towards Villa’s £130m asking price could change Villa’s mind.

What’s more, a sale on that scale would not only fully resolve Villa’s financial pressures, but would allow the club to re-invest on new recruits.

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Arsenal working on Rogers AND Barcola transfers

Yet according to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are not only working on a deal to sign Rogers, but they’re pushing in efforts to convince PSG’s Barcola too. Regarding cost, the back-to-back Champions League winners want a minimum of €135m / £116m before cashing in on Barcola.

It must be stressed Arsenal don’t intend to sign both players. Instead, the idea is to work towards agreements with both superstars before then choosing which player to push the button on.

That strategy is a common one deployed by Andrea Berta, and would also ensure Arsenal aren’t caught short if one of the pair wind up joining a different side.

The Mail explained: ‘Work is being carried out in tandem on Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa.

‘Those familiar with Andrea Berta’s work know how the Arsenal sporting director likes to conduct parallel projects.

‘Of course, while a £17million fee has been agreed with Besiktas for cult hero Trossard, the Belgian will wait until after the World Cup to decide if they are the club for him. Others are in the wings. But the willingness to accept the offer shows Arsenal’s desire to move on.’

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If Arsenal get their way and land their No 1 target (Rogers), the path would be cleared for Liverpool to sign Barcola.

The Reds were rocked when No 1 winger target, Yan Diomande, signalled his intention to sign for PSG if he leaves RB Leipzig this summer.

With PSG getting to work on signing Diomande and also sealing an agreement on personal terms with Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche, the signs certainly suggest Barcola will move on in this window.

From Liverpool’s perspective, they’ll certainly be hoping Arsenal land Rogers so Andoni Iraola’s side can sign Barcola.

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