Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is getting to work on the club's summer transfer business

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Besiktas for the permanent transfer of Leandro Trossard, with Andrea Berta now cleared to sign one of two superstar wingers.

The reigning Premier League champions aren’t content to stick with those at Mikel Arteta’s disposal, and want to embark on a sustained period of success.

To do so, ruthless decisions must be made with regards to selling the players that put Arsenal back on top of English football.

One player the Gunners believe they can upgrade upon is Belgian winger Trossard. A recent report from The Sun revealed he’d become a target for Turkish side Besiktas, and Arsenal were willing to do business.

Now, The Athletic have broken news of Arsenal agreeing a club-to-club deal with Besiktas worth €18m plus €2m in add-ons. In total the deal is worth €20m / £17.1m.

Personal terms are still to be finalised, though the report stressed that’s what Trossard and Besiktas are currently in the process of doing.

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Arsenal selling Leandro Trossard to Besiktas

The report read: ‘Besiktas have agreed a €20million (£17.1m, $22.9m) deal with Arsenal to sign Leandro Trossard.

‘The deal consists of an €18m fee with a further €2m in add-ons but the transfer is not yet completed, with wages up to around €9m and personal terms in the process of being finalised.’

The prior report from The Sun claimed Gabriel Martinelli too is facing an uncertain future.

And if and when Arsenal did sell one of that pair, the Gunners want either Bradley Barcola or Morgan Rogers to step in.

Bradley Barcola or Morgan Rogers joining Arsenal?

With Trossard now on course for Turkey, Arsenal and sporting director, Andrea Berta, will now ramp up efforts to sign one of that duo.

Rogers is understood to be valued by Aston Villa at a mammoth £130m. PSG want a minimum of £116m for Barcola.

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Regarding the latter, there are very real chances for the Frenchman to change clubs this summer. PSG are expected to move for Yan Diomande who signalled his intention to sign for the Ligue 1 giant over Liverpool.

That puts Liverpool firmly in the mix for Barcola, though a Reds reporter recently outlined why he believes Barcola will favour Arsenal.