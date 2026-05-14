Arsenal rocked as £100m star has ‘already been transferred to PSG’

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, who is an Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain target

Arsenal’s quest to bring Julian Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium this summer has suffered a big blow, with a Spanish journalist claiming that the striker will join Paris Saint-Germain.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Arsenal’s desire to sign Alvarez from Atletico Madrid back in January 2026.

We reported at the time that the former Manchester City striker was open to leaving Atletico in the summer of 2026.

Sources told us at the time that Arsenal had held talks with intermediaries over a move for Alvarez, who won the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup and the Champions League once each during his time at Man City.

Arsenal’s interest in Alvarez has since grown, but competition for the striker’s signature has also been rising over the past few months.

Barcelona would love to sign Alvarez to replace Robert Lewandowski, while Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the Argentina international striker.

Graeme Bailey reported on May 12 that PSG manager Luis Enrique is personally keen on Alvarez, who is valued at £100million (€115.5m, $135m) by Atletico.

However, we understand that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are not giving up on the prospect of signing Alvarez.

Sources have told us that Arsenal are willing to pay £100m (€115.5m, $135m) to Atletico and are also ready to meet Alvarez’s demands.

However, it has now emerged in the Spanish media that the striker is on his way to PSG.

Well-known Spanish analyst Jose Antonio Martin Otin, commonly known as Peton, has claimed that the 26-year-old striker has already decided to join PSG from Atletico in the summer of 2026.

Peton told Cadena COPE: “He’s a player who’s already been transferred to PSG.”

The former SD Huesca midfielder hailed Alvarez as a player who “never lets you down in important matches”.

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Atletico Madrid yet to approve Julian Alvarez deal

Although Peton claimed that Alvarez has his heart set on a move to PSG, he suggested that Atletico have not yet made a final decision.

The Spaniard gave three possible scenarios for Atletico in regard to an exit for Alvarez.

The first option for Atletico would be to negotiate a “monumental transfer”, possibly “the biggest possible this season”.

The second option for the Spanish club would be to keep Alvarez against his wishes and not sell him to any club.

According to Peton, the third option for Atletico would be to ask for players in exchange for a deal for Alvarez.

The analyst has suggested that Atletico “can afford to ask for €100million, (Desire) Doue and Lucas Hernandez.”

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