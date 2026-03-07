Newcastle set condition for sale of Man Utd, Arsenal target Tonali that rules one club out

Newcastle could warm up to the sale of Manchester United and Arsenal target, Sandro Tonali, in the summer, and a fresh report out of his native Italy has revealed one condition in play that rules a suitor out.

Tonali is a man in demand as we approach the summer transfer window, and the noises are beginning to suggest his time at St. James’ Park is coming to an end.

The Italy international, 25, has developed into one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders. Understandably, Newcastle don’t wish to sell, but as we saw with Alexander Isak, everyone has a price.

Arsenal showed their hand when their interest in signing Tonali became public knowledge in January. Since then, numerous credible sources including The Telegraph and Fabrizio Romano have confirmed Man Utd like what they’ve seen.

Both clubs will sign at least one new central midfielder in the summer, while Real Madrid and Juventus have been linked with Tonali too.

In fact, it’s Juve that theoretically at least, hold an advantage. That’s because sources have informed our insider, Graeme Bailey, that Tonali’s ideal next move when leaving Newcastle is a return to Italy.

However, the latest from Italian outlet Tuttosport paints a bleak picture for Juventus who will be sidelined from the conversation by Newcastle.

It’s stated Newcastle will only cash in on Tonali if their full demands are met. At present, it’s claimed Newcastle want upwards of €100m (roughly £90m) for the player, and given he’s under contract until 2028, there’ll be no discounts.

A transfer on that scale is far beyond the financial means of Juventus right now. The financial power of Serie A sides – even one as powerful as Juventus – no longer comes close to the spending power of Real Madrid and the Premier League’s elite.

As such, Juve can virtually be ruled out of the race already, and Tuttosport state it’s Man Utd and Arsenal who are the co-frontrunners at present.

