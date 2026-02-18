Arsenal ‘buzzing’ with two huge new contracts as Bukayo Saka pens stunning deal

We can reveal that Arsenal’s ownership and senior hierarchy are over the moon after finalising Bukayo Saka’s new long‑term deal, and they believe it cements the club’s position among the world’s top football powers.

As we exclusively reported at Christmas, an agreement in principle had already been reached, and with the final touches now completed, the new package — worth around £300,000 per week — has been confirmed. The atmosphere behind closed doors is described as “buzzing” as the club celebrates tying down not only Saka, but also William Saliba.

A major driving force behind the breakthrough is sporting director Andrea Berta, who is earning widespread praise within the club for his role in securing the futures of two of Arsenal’s biggest stars. Sources say Berta’s impact has been “transformational”, raising standards and giving the entire organisation a renewed sense of authority.

One club source captured the mood perfectly when speaking to us, saying: “The club is buzzing. Tying down Bukayo and William is systematic of where the club now is, it is no longer about potential.

“And Andrea has been first class. He has come in and taken the club, off field, to another level.

“Everyone fully believes in Andrea, and in Mikel Arteta. Everyone is focused on taking the club to the very top. Everything is in place.”

Internally, the feeling is that securing long‑term commitments from Saka and Saliba is not just good business — it is a statement of intent. Arsenal believe they are no longer building towards elite status; they are there already.

Saka’s new five-year deal makes him the highest-paid player at the Emirates, rewarding his status as one of the best wingers in the world.

Arsenal have lost their best players to Premier League and Champions League rivals in the past, but they have worked hard to prevent a repeat of that scenario.

Saliba had picked up interest from Real Madrid before committing to Arsenal with a new five-year contract in September. Clubs such as Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Madrid have been tentatively linked with Saka, though he was always expected to remain at Arsenal – which the Gunners have now achieved.

