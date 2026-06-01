Manchester United are souring on signing Adam Wharton and are prioritising two specific midfielders after Ederson signs, with a report now claiming Chelsea could step in for the Crystal Palace ace.

Man Utd are expected to make Atalanta’s Ederson their first signing of the Michael Carrick era. Personal terms are fully agreed and club-to-club talks are rapidly advancing now Atalanta have completed their hierarchy overhaul. The latest in that deal can be found here.

After Ederson, Man Utd reportedly plan to sign at least one and potentially two more for the engine room.

Adam Wharton, along with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, have all been confirmed as being on Man Utd’s radar.

But according to the latest from two reports, not only will Wharton NOT be next up at Old Trafford, but his future might actually lay at Stamford Bridge.

Adam Wharton tumbles down Man Utd shortlist

Firstly, The Sun stated: ‘Man United may be rebuilding their midfield, but Adam Wharton is falling down their shortlist.

‘Given the cost associated with the Crystal Palace man, it’s thought Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes are the front-runners to follow Ederson to Old Trafford.’

West Ham are fully expected to cash in on 21-year-old Fernandes who they value at an eye-watering £80m.

Man Utd, meanwhile, believe a deal can be struck for £50m given the Hammers’ bargaining position is severely weakened after suffering relegation.

Newcastle, legend, Alan Shearer, recently detailed the two factors that could push Tonali out of Newcastle and towards Man Utd. Tonali is understood to be Carrick’s No 1 option in central midfield.

Man Utd souring on Wharton is good news for Crystal Palace, who according to the BBC, plan to reward the 22-year-old with a new and improved contract before long.

Furthermore, Sky Sports recently suggested the chances of Palace retaining Wharton for one more season at least have swelled after the club’s Conference League win qualified Palace for next year’s Europa League.

“Crystal Palace want to try and convince Adam Wharton to stay for one more season,” stated their reporter, James Savundra.

“He’s had the heartbreak of missing out on the England World Cup squad. But he’ll feel boosted by winning another major trophy for Crystal Palace.

“They had 60 matches this season, and they could have a similar number of matches next season now they are playing Europa League football. They’d love to keep the core of the squad together.”

But according to the latest from transfer insider, Dean Jones, Man Utd stepping aside simply means Chelsea are now the biggest threat to Palace and their hopes of keeping Wharton.

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Chelsea ‘strong contenders’ to sign Adam Wharton

He explained: ‘The Eagles do not want to lose the player and hope he chooses to stay and lead them into a Europa League campaign next season. Yet Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring his position very closely.

‘The Blues have consistently scouted Wharton throughout the season and are considered one of the strongest contenders to make a move to test the situation.

‘Chelsea are actively searching for midfield reinforcements this summer.

‘While speculation continues around the future of Enzo Fernandez, sources indicate the club’s interest in Wharton is unrelated to whether the Argentine remains at Stamford Bridge.

‘Chelsea’s pursuit is perhaps closer connected to uncertainty surrounding players such as Romeo Lavia and Andrey Santos.’

Jones concluded his update on Wharton by insisting the midfielder ‘is viewed internally as an ideal fit for the direction Chelsea are moving in’.

That direction spoke of by Jones is Chelsea signing more readymade and proven players in the Premier League, such as Wharton, rather than relying predominantly on overseas potential.

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