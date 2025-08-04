Arsenal are in contact to sign a top Barcelona star with Manchester United already planning a massive bid, according to a journalist, as Fabrizio Romano gives his verdict on the prospect of the midfielder leaving the Blaugrana for the Emirates Stadium or Old Trafford.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd have been active in the summer transfer window. While the Gunners are aiming to beat the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea to the Premier League title next season, the Red Devils are determined to finish in the top four.

Arsenal have signed Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres for the first team.

Diego Leon, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are the three major new players in Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Man Utd are not done yet, with Amorim on the hunt for a new midfielder, having earlier looked at Joao Palinha, who recently joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Bayern Munich.

Sport has reported that Man Utd are ready to go big for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, a claim that has been backed by journalist Sebastien Vidal.

Vidal has added that Man Utd are ready to make a bid of £61million (€70m, $81m) for Lopez, who can play as an attacking midfielder and as a central midfielder and was praised by former Spain Under-21 manager Santi Denia as “an example of commitment and generosity” in May.

Interestingly, Sport reported that Barcelona are ‘willing’ to sell Lopez if they €70m, and Vidal’s report suggests that Man Utd are ready to pay the asking price.

Intriguing, Vidal has also claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea have made enquiries for the 22-year-old Spain international, who was hailed by former Barcelona forward Pedro in El Pais in July for “keep moving non-stop”.

Vidal wrote on X: “Manchester United are preparing a £61m (€70m) bid for Fermin Lopez.

“Barcelona want to keep their midfielder but, facing financial issues, won’t rule out a sale if the offer arrives.

“Chelsea, Arsenal have also made enquiries. #MUFC #FCB”.

What Fabrizio Romano has said about Fermin Lopez

While Sport and Vidal have claimed that Barcelona are open to selling Lopez, Romano has reported the exact opposite.

The Italian transfer guru has said on his YouTube Channel that Barcelona do not want to sell Lopez.

Romano noted: “At the moment I’m told that there is nothing concrete into it also because first point: Barcelona don’t want to sell Fermin Lopez.

“Second point any chance for Fermin Lopez to go this month is only in case the player goes to Barca, goes to the director Deco, goes to the coach Hansi Flick and says ‘I want to go, I want to leave.’

“In that case Barca can say ‘okay let’s find a solution’, but Barcelona want to keep the player.

“Barcelona trust the player. Barcelona believe that their squad is perfect like this so they don’t want to do any changes.

“And also at the moment I’m not aware of Fermin Lopez telling Barcelona that he wants to go.

“Fermin didn’t do that, he’s fully focused on Barca so important to clarify the situation of Lopez and at the moment also financially I think even if all of this happens the financial package for Lopez has to be a really special package.

“So look at the moment nothing into it and nothing really concrete into the Fermin story.”

Romano is a very reliable journalist and has very good connections, but every player has his price, especially when the transfer window is open.

As Sport and Vidal have noted, Barcelona have financial issues, and it will be interesting to see what happens if indeed Arsenal, Man Utd or Chelsea make an offer.

