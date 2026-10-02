Arsenal have funds for sublime Erling Haaland deal but Euro titan in pole position

Arsenal have the finances required to submit a colossal bid for Erling Haaland, but the Manchester City striker is more likely to join a LaLiga giant next, Graeme Bailey has revealed on our new podcast, The TEAMtalk.

Man City are facing serious punishment after being found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges launched against them by the Premier League. City have appealed the verdict, but rival Premier League clubs are pushing for sanctions this season.

Relegation to the Championship is one potential punishment being considered.

In this scenario, virtually all of the world’s biggest clubs would likely make contact for Haaland.

On Monday, we cooled speculation that Arsenal could swoop for Haaland.

In our brand new weekly podcast – which can be found on YouTube here – Bailey revealed that Arsenal can afford Haaland, though Barcelona can be considered favourites for him.

“Our understanding is that the timeline – irrespective of a City relegation – was that Haaland and his camp were looking at 2027 [for a transfer], because that’s a down year in between big [international] competitions,” Bailey said.

“I was told by an Arsenal source [that] clearly if a player like Haaland comes on the market – as they are one of the biggest clubs in Europe – they’re going to be interested.

“And obviously, as we know, they’re looking for a striker. They spent all summer trying to sign Julian Alvarez, so arguably, they’ve got the money as well, if they’re going to do it.

“But my understanding is that Erling Haaland wants to go to Spain. Primarily, we’re talking Real Madrid and Barcelona.”

When asked by myself if Real Madrid actually need Haaland in their stacked forward line, Bailey replied: “I think they probably could fit him in, but I think Barcelona is ready-made for him.”

Erling Haaland future increasingly uncertain

Paris Saint-Germain have been named by the French media as strong potential suitors for Haaland, but we understand Barca are looking to put themselves in pole position, as they still need to replace Robert Lewandowski.

On Stick to Football, lawyer Paul Gilroy suggested Haaland and other City players could have the option to terminate their contracts if they were seriously lied to by the club.

This saw Carragher reply: “So Liverpool could sign Haaland for free next week?”

Gilroy responded: “That is a possibility; I’ve seen commentators saying [it is] unlikely; it depends on so many things. What’s the club going to say to the players? How do they sort it out financially? Etc. etc., but arguably, it’s certainly a possibility.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been credited with interest in a £58million Manchester United star.

Elsewhere, City have incredibly claimed the independent panel’s guilty verdict is ‘unsafe’ in their latest statement.