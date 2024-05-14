Arsenal EXCLUSIVE: Striker talks scheduled as Arteta beefs up attack with €50m Bundesliga hitman

Arsenal are working to make several changes in attack in the summer and TEAMtalk can reveal that talks are scheduled to take place soon over a new €50million (£43m) addition to Mikel Arteta’s ranks.

With the eventual exit of both Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners will have to purchase two new strikers this summer.

As we told you days ago, Arsenal are well positioned for Joshua Zirkzee, considered one of the top targets in the next transfer market session.

In addition to the Dutch player, the Gunners are also in the race for other names for the attack, like RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko – who TEAMtalk have also mentioned before.

Constantly monitored by Europe’s top clubs, Sesko is proving to be one of the most discussed players ahead of the next summer market.

The talented attacker – whose contract expires in June 2028 – has a release clause set at €50m and some teams consider this amount a fair cost.

Among these, there are Arsenal, as told, and Chelsea as well. Indeed, both clubs will strengthen the attack in the next transfer window and have on their forwards’ list also the Slovenian player, born in 2003.

Chelsea have identified him as an alternative to Osimhen – the main target – but Arsenal are serious about him, given that they are looking also for strikers with different skills than Zirkzee.

It’s no coincidence that, in addition to Sesko, the Gunners are constantly monitoring also Ivan Toney. Although, Arsenal have no intention of investing money in Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres at the moment. Anyway, contact between Arsenal and Leipzig for Sesko is scheduled in the next few days to discuss payment terms and other aspects related to the release clause.

Sesko hunted by European big guns

It’s not only the Premier League who are keen on Sesko though, as mentioned, other European clubs are very interested in the player – including the likes of Napoli and AC Milan. But the chances of arriving in the Serie A are few at the moment.

Napoli have identified Sesko – together with Liell’s Jonathan David – among the possible strikers to replace Victor Osimhen who will leave at the end of the season, but the failure to qualify for the Champions League complicates everything.

Milan are trying, through intermediaries, to negotiate a lower price than the release clause but Leipzig said no, so the Rossoneri are exploring other options, such as Serhou Guirassy and David as well.

In general, the chances of Sesko leaving Germany are very high and, to reiterate, contact between Arsenal and Leipzig is scheduled in the next few days to discuss payment terms and other aspects related to the release clause.