Arsenal could have an offer to field from Bayern Munich soon

Arsenal have a transfer tussle on their hands after the prospect of Bayern Munich entering the race for one of their players was floated by a German reporter who claims another well-documented link is ‘not realistic’.

With Eberechi Eze set to be confirmed as Arsenal’s latest signing, their attacking midfield department will be sufficiently swelled. Earlier in the summer, they also added Noni Madueke from Chelsea as a new winger – not to mention Viktor Gyokeres as a new striker.

There have only been a handful of departures from Arsenal this summer, but it’s becoming clearer who they have room for and who they don’t as the transfer deadline on September 1 approaches.

One player linked with an exit is Fabio Vieira, who was back on loan with his former club Porto last season and scored five goals.

Stuttgart have been working on a deal to take the Portugal international to the German Bundesliga, with talks centring around a loan with an obligation to buy for €20m (£17.3m).

An agreement on that fee, though, is yet to be found. And according to an update by Florian Plettenberg, a move to Stuttgart seems ‘not realistic’ for Vieira.

However, Plettenberg insists Vieira leaving Arsenal is still ‘planned’ and his destination could still be in the Bundesliga.

According to the Sky Sports Deutschland reporter, ‘there are numerous enquiries’ for the 25-year-old. In a post on X, Plettenberg teased: ‘Let’s see if Bayern step in.’

Bayern may need Vieira more than Arsenal

Jamal Musiala is currently nursing a long-term injury, so Bayern have been in the market for a new attacking midfielder this summer.

They were beaten to the signing of Florian Wirtz by Liverpool and aren’t the favoured option of Xavi Simons, who prefers Chelsea.

Vieira might be a more gettable target, with Arsenal still open to loan options for a player they have under contract until 2027. Plettenberg hasn’t named any of the other enquirers for his signature yet.

There have been some links with a Premier League switch to West Ham United in recent days from other outlets.

Despite arriving with much potential, Vieira has only ever scored three goals from 49 appearances for Arsenal. At Porto last season, he played as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or right winger, but Arsenal still consider themselves well covered in each of those roles to be able to let Vieira go.

In his primary territory of attacking midfield, Arsenal will be adding Eze to the existing crop including captain Martin Odegaard and major prospect Ethan Nwaneri, while on the right wing, they will still be relying on Bukayo Saka with the fresh competition provided by Madueke.

Arsenal players with uncertain futures before transfer deadline

Albert Sambi Lokonga – The midfielder has had three loan spells away since his last Arsenal appearance and the Gunners have been open to offers for him all summer.

Fabio Vieira – Arsenal are equally open to offers for Vieira after his loan return to Porto last season.

Reiss Nelson – There have been talks over a potential return to Fulham for Nelson after his loan there last season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – The left-back has hinted at feeling undervalued and is no longer the regular starter in his position.

Gabriel Martinelli – The forward finds himself further down the pecking order in the wake of the Eze transfer, but may still be required for attacking cover.