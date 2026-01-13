Arsenal star Ben White has been linked with a transfer to Manchester City and Everton

Arsenal remain insistent that Ben White will not be departing the club this month, despite interest from a number of clubs including Everton and Manchester City, though sources have explained to TEAMtalk why a future move away from Emirates Stadium cannot be ruled out.

White moved to Arsenal in July 2021 in a £50m deal from Brighton and is now in his fifth season under Mikel Arteta. Bought initially as a centre-half, the 28-year-old has been seen more regularly as a right-back in recent years for the Gunners.

However, while still a trusted member of Mikel Arteta’s squad, White has found game time hard to come by in recent times and this season he has only made nine starts across all competitions for Arsenal.

We revealed last year that Manchester City had made enquiries for White, seeing him as a perfect addition to the right side of their defence, whilst intermediaries also had conversations with other clubs, including Everton, and a number of foreign sides, including Juventus and Monaco.

But we understand that whilst White has been left a little frustrated by a lack of game time due to the form of Jurrien Timber, he is not actively pushing to leave Emirates Stadium.

And sources close to the club suggest that Arsenal see White as an important squad member for their ongoing push to win the Premier League title and go deep into the Champions League, meaning that they do not intend to entertain offers for his services this month.

We can also reveal that, at present, the player remains committed to fighting for his place in Arteta’s side. Equally, the club values his experience and contribution on and off the pitch.

However, the situation will be assessed in the summer, with White not ready to become a squad player at this point of his career.

Arteta happy with White – but future move could be on cards

To that end, it’s understood that all parties will decide on the player’s future over the summer – and a sale at that point cannot be ruled out.

White’s contract at Emirates Stadium currently runs until June 2028, making the summer of 2026 one of their last chances to claim a substantial fee for the player.

In the meantime, Arteta has made it clear that White remains a valued member of his squad, underlining his importance to the Gunners after last month’s 2-0 win over Brentford.

“Personally, I’m very, very happy for him as a human being,” Arteta said after White excelled during the win over Keith Andrews’ side.

“I think the rest of the team is the same because he’s a player who has always played for us, and sadly, because of the right reasons, he wasn’t playing that much because Jurrien was excellent, and he was out for a while, and then he needed to earn his place.

“But his attitude has been so positive, so good. Then when you are ready, and you’re given the opportunity, you take it like he did today.

“So I’m very happy that we have him back in the best version of himself as well, and we’re going to need him because he’s a tremendous player.

“The first thing as a defender is he defends, and defends with that purpose and with that determination and efficiency. He’s done that today.

“Then if he can add the value that he can add with the ball through his passing, through his movement and through the deliveries that he can put in with the quality that he has, so be it, and today I think he’s done both very well.”

Everton, for their part, are very much keen to sign a new right-back this month, and have also been linked with moves for Genoa’s Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Sevilla’s Juanlu Sanchez.

The Toffees have also been linked with a move for Bologna right-back Emil Holm. However, sources have informed our Everton transfer correspondent, Harry Watkinson, that no approach has been made for the Swede, despite claims to the contrary.

Arsenal make huge Marc Guehi decision; elite Gunners star ‘offered to Real Madrid’

One man who could indirectly affect White’s future is Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi, whom Arsenal have been credited with an interest in this week.

While long-term suitors Liverpool will be concerned by Arsenal’s interest in Guehi, a report in The Athletic on January 13 will come as a relief.

The report notes Arsenal’s interest in Guehi, but it has claimed that the Gunners’ plan is for a 2026 summer move, not a transfer in January.

According to the claims, ‘Arsenal’s interest’ in Guehi is ‘more related to the summer than the current window’.

Guehi would also have to compete with Gabriel and William Saliba for a place in the Arsenal starting line-up should he make the move to Mikel Arteta’s side, and that might put off the England international defender from a potential switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Elsewhere, sources close to Arda Guler have delivered a definitive update to TEAMtalk over the future of the Real Madrid sensation, with Arsenal the heaviest linked of a trio of Premier League clubs for the highly-rated Turkey international.

On the flip side, one of Arsenal’s biggest names has been offered to Real Madrid as a potential replacement for Vinicius Junior, according to a speculative report in the Spanish media.

