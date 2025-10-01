Mikel Arteta has been warned he is in danger of the Arsenal sack

Robert Pires thinks Mikel Arteta must deliver one thing for Arsenal this season, otherwise he risks being axed by the club’s board of directors.

Arteta has completely changed the culture at Arsenal since taking over in December 2019. He has helped the Gunners re-emerge as title contenders, and they have finished second in each of the last three seasons.

Arsenal came closest to winning back the league title in the 2023/24 season, when they ended up just two points behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Arteta’s men were hoping to triumph last season when City began to falter, but Liverpool surprisingly stepped up during Arne Slot’s debut campaign.

Arsenal backed Arteta once again in the summer, spending upwards of £260million to sign eight new players, including Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi.

Pires, who was a pivotal member of Arsenal’s Invincibles, believes Arteta must now convert that big spending into a Premier League title, finally getting the better of City and Liverpool in the process.

“In my opinion, if Arsenal don’t win a trophy this year, the management will consider finding another coach,” the French icon told Foot Mercato.

“He’s been there for five years and unfortunately, the title has eluded him. What’s important for the fans is the championship.

“Money was spent in the summer transfer window. He made certain demands, which were met by the Arsenal board.

“If Arsenal don’t win the championship, I think there will definitely be a change on the bench.

“It’s not going to be easy because you have Liverpool, you have Man City who are there, Chelsea won’t be far behind. But I think Arsenal holds the cards and have the players to win the title.”

DON’T MISS 🔴⚪ Andrea Berta masterminding another spectacular Arsenal deal that will upstage Saliba news – report

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal must get over the line this season

Arsenal chiefs continue to place their trust in Arteta publicly, and it is clear that they are desperate for him to add to his 2020 FA Cup win.

It was claimed in May that Arsenal could start ‘looking at managers’ if they don’t make further progress under Arteta this season.

The clear frontrunner to replace Arteta has yet to emerge, though some outlets have tipped Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola as an early contender.

Iraola has done a fantastic job on the south coast, having guided Bournemouth to a ninth-placed finish last season.

The Cherries have since been decimated, with the likes of Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi all being sold, but the 43-year-old’s tactics continue to impress bigger clubs.

It will be hard for Arsenal fans to say goodbye to Arteta given how he has turned the club’s fortunes around and created a bond between the players and supporters.

But if Arsenal once again fail to win the title then club chiefs cannot be blamed for sounding out replacements who could take them over that final hurdle.

Arsenal news: Real Madrid fans react to Saliba contract; January reveal

William Saliba has been told he has ‘no ambition’ by salty Real Madrid fans after penning a new long-term deal with Arsenal.

A transfer correspondent has provided TEAMtalk with insight on Arsenal’s January plans.

Plus, Arsenal have been tipped to win the race for a key Liverpool target in 2026.

VOTE: Should Arsenal stick with Arteta?