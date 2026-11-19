Arsenal will be ruing their missed chance at bringing in Chelsea star Morgan Rogers since his fantastic start at Stamford Bridge, with a Chelsea great exclusively telling TEAMtalk his advice for the 24-year-old amid growing Player of the Year shouts.

Rogers has enjoyed a tremendous start to life since signing for Chelsea in July, boasting five goals and an assist in his first 10 Premier League appearances, with an impressive goal or assist every 147 minutes thus far.

While Rogers has settled in nicely with Xabi Alonso’s side, he has had to watch on with some envy while the club he could have signed for, Arsenal, have made a flying start to the season, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking a solid option to retain their Premier League crown.

Chelsea, meanwhile, sit in fifth after disappointing defeats to Tottenham and Sunderland in recent weeks.

Arsenal and Chelsea had an ongoing battle for the Englishman over the summer, with the latter eventually prevailing after Arsenal were unwilling to meet the huge £117m fee that Rogers eventually left Aston Villa for.

Having started so well, Player of the Year shouts were inevitable, despite it being only early days in the 2026/27 campaign.

But, in a TEAMtalk exclusive, former Chelsea frontman Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has revealed his advice for Rogers after his strong start, how his profile fits exactly what the Blues were missing and having revealed why Arsenal will still be gutted at missing out on his signing…

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Arsenal regretting Morgan Rogers transfer miss

Speaking to TEAMtalk in conjunction with 10bet, Hasselbaink assessed Rogers’ opening few months at Stamford Bridge, highlighting his different profile to other Chelsea attackers and his versatility from operate in different positions.

He said: “I think Morgan’s been really fantastic since he joined Chelsea. I like his temperament. He’s a very down-to-earth boy. Nothing flamboyant. Does his business. He has done really well so far.

“He’s a different type of attacker than the others at the club. He’s so much stronger and stockier and likes the physical aspect of it. He is a completely different build than a Cole Palmer or a Neto and an Estevao.

“I love his versatility. He can play left, he can play 10, and he can play on the right. Hopefully we can see him for many, many more years at Chelsea because he’s a top player.

“Also, I know a few Arsenal fans were gutted that they missed out on him – that makes it even sweeter to see him doing what he does at Chelsea.”

But, speaking of the praise the ex-Villa man has received since his fast start in Chelsea blue, Hasselbaink warned the attacking midfielder to keep his mind on football.

Hasselbaink continued: “As for a player of the year contender, he shouldn’t be thinking about that; he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing.”

Although Rogers has started off excellently in the capital, Chelsea are still looking to make improvements across the pitch, with the Blues now setting their sights on one of Brighton’s standout performers.