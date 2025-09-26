Arsenal ready €75m bid for spectacular double LaLiga signing – report

Arsenal are looking to build on their transformative summer window with two more impressive signings in 2026, with a double offer having been drawn up for Sevilla star Lucien Agoume and another LaLiga ace, according to a report.

Arsenal spent over £260million to sign eight new players in the summer as they push to go one better in the 2025-26 campaign and finally win the Premier League title once again. Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie all joined Mikel Arteta’s side.

Hincapie arrived from Bayer Leverkusen on an initial loan, though Arsenal have the option to make the transfer permanent for £45m.

Those new signings have helped Arsenal pick up 10 points from their first five Premier League games, putting them in second place behind reigning champions Liverpool.

The Gunners have won their only Champions League game so far, while also making it through to the fourth round of the League Cup.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is already preparing his next two signings, with Agoume and Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo both being chased.

Berta has ‘launched a plan’ to sign the pair, having ‘prepared’ a €75m (£65m) double bid to bring them to the Premier League.

Berta, who previously worked at Atletico Madrid, is hopeful his LaLiga connections will get the statement double deal over the line.

Kubo has a €60m (£52m) exit clause in his Sociedad contract, which runs until June 2029. Sociedad are allegedly willing to sell for a lower price though and Berta is ready to test the waters with a €45m (£39m) offer.

The 24-year-old Japan international wants to move to the Premier League, which means he would likely be delighted if Arsenal firmed up their interest.

While the report notes that Kubo’s form can be inconsistent, he has nonetheless established himself as one of the most exciting and dynamic wingers in Spain.

Kubo has fantastic potential and Arteta could help him take his game to the next level.

YOUR NEXT READ 👉 Arsenal to follow William Saliba contract with EVEN BIGGER deal – top source

Lucien Agoume could follow Takefusa Kubo to Arsenal

Arsenal have been tracking Agoume’s progress over the last 12 months and remain keen on landing him from Sevilla.

The defensive midfielder excels at winning back possession for his team through either tackles or interceptions before kickstarting an attack, traits that Arteta loves.

Arsenal have drawn up a €30m (£26m) proposal after learning that Sevilla are ‘open to negotiating’ a sale.

Arsenal have identified Agoume as the ideal replacement for Thomas Partey, who joined Villarreal on a free transfer earlier this year.

Should the former France U21 international move to Emirates Stadium, then he would compete with the likes of Zubimendi, Norgaard and Declan Rice for a starting place.

Agoume could become Norgaard’s long-term successor in the Arsenal squad. The latter only joined in the summer but is eight years older than Agoume at 31.

Returning to Kubo, he likes to play on the right flank, which means he would have to battle Bukayo Saka and Madueke for game time.

Kubo can also operate as a left winger or No 10 though, making him a versatile option for Berta and Arteta to consider.

Arsenal news: Saliba boost; shock link

Meanwhile, Berta has been working hard to tie William Saliba down to a new contract amid interest from Real Madrid.

Berta and Arsenal have now reached a huge breakthrough in negotiations.

Arsenal have also been tipped to launch a surprise raid on title rivals Liverpool.

VOTE: Arsenal’s best signing from LaLiga (past 10 years)