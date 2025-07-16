Viktor Gyokeres is now ‘very close’ to becoming an Arsenal player after the Gunners managed to thrash out a ‘total agreeement’ with Sporting CP over his transfer fee and navigating through a transfer ‘soap opera’ – while Mikel Arteta’s side have also ‘exchanged documents’ over two more exciting signings due to go through imminently.

The Swede has become the Gunners’ number one focus this summer after Mikel Arteta and Co finally decided to address their long-standing need to sign a prized goalscorer. And having scored a pulsating 97 goals in 102 appearances over two years for Sporting CP, Arsenal will hope Gyokeres can prove the difference-maker as they bid to turn three successive runners-up places in the title race into their first English league crown since 2004.

However, getting a deal over the line for the 27-year-old has not proved easy. Notoriously difficult to negotiate with, the Gunners have been locked in talks with the Portuguese giants for a number of weeks, with an ongoing row between the player and the club, together with a disagreement over the final fee and bonuses, putting the transfer at serious risk on more than one occasion.

Despite that, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the saga on Tuesday night, revealing confidence that a deal would still go through.

Thankfully, a big breakthrough has now been reached with the Gunners and Sporting finally settling on terms and with his medical now set for Friday.

Claiming the saga is now just about resolved and with the deal ‘unlocked’ for Arsenal, AS insist the Sweden international is now ‘very close to becoming a new Arsenal player’ after ‘hours of high tension nearly led to the fall of Gyokeres’s signing’.

Revealing a total agreement has now been reached, they describe the imminent transfer as a ‘soap opera that finally seems to have a happy ending after a brief stalemate’.

However, Sporting have now ‘finally reached an agreement with the London club for €63.5m in cash and a series of easy-to-meet bonuses that could increase the transfer fee by another €10m’.

That will bring Arsenal’s total outlay to £63.7m ($85.4m).

AS adds that ‘Gyokeres will sign a five-year contract with Arsenal, earning a net salary of around €8m each season. The forward will travel to London this Friday to undergo the necessary medical examination.’

Romano reveals Gyokeres complexities as Arsenal near two more signings

The difficulties in getting a deal over the line with the reigning Primeira Liga champions had been previously explained by transfer guru, Romano.

“Viktor Gyokeres remains a topic to watch in these hours because the agents of the player are still in London,” the Italian stated.

“Last night, we had reports of the deal on the verge of collapsing. From what I’m told, the conversation is still ongoing between all parties involved to sort the final point – the add-ons.

“The agent did everything possible because he’s going to reduce the commission. Arsenal are also doing their best by paying more than what they expected.

“They initially expected to pay €60m, plus €10m in add-ons. They are now at €63.5m, plus €10m in add-ons.

“Now, Sporting want even more. Sporting want the €10m in add-ons to be very easy, almost guaranteed. While Arsenal want part of it to be quite easy and part of it to be quite difficult.”

Thankfully for Arsenal, it’s been a much easier task agreeing deals for their next two signings, with deals for ‘total agreements’ now reached for both Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera.

Romano added: ‘Arsenal and Valencia have also exchanged documents for Cristhian Mosquera deal. €15m plus add-ons, total fee under €20m and long-term deal for Mosquera. Medical booked on Wednesday.’

As for Madueke, his £52m (€60m, $69.7m) move from Chelsea is set to be announced imminently, with the England winger signing a five-year deal at Emirates Stadium.

