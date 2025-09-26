An Arsenal legend is predicting that Mikel Arteta will make a ruthless selection call when it comes to his starting XI to face Newcastle on Sunday, one which many Gunners fans are likely to disagree with.

Eberechi Eze was handed a start and was one of Arsenal’s best players in the 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Port Vale on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old £67.5m summer arrival from Crystal Palace notched up his first goal for the club at Vale Park and was a threat throughout against the League One outfit.

And while former Arsenal star Paul Merson wants to see Eze remain in the starting XI for Sunday’s Premier League game at Newcastle, he thinks Arteta will drop the England man down to the bench.

“I’d play Bukayo Saka, Eze and Viktor Gyokeres as the front-three here but I don’t think Arteta will do that if I’m being honest,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“I have a feeling Gabriel Martinelli will start instead of Eze. He’s a disciplined player and can be useful with his pace.

“But Eze is the X-factor, he can unlock defences like he showed it against Manchester City.”

In fairness to Martinelli, if he does return to the starting XI, the Brazilian has scored off the bench twice in the club’s last two big games against Athletic Bilbao and Manchester City.

But, in a further blow to Eze’s hopes of starting, Martin Odegaard could return at St James’ Park after Arteta admitted he is ‘hopeful’ his skipper will be available for the game on Tyneside after missing the last three games with a shoulder issue.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Merson expects more dropped points at Newcastle

Merson, meanwhile, feels his old club will drop more points at St James’ Park against a Newcastle side who always cause problems for Arteta’s men.

“Newcastle always turn up against Arsenal,” Merson added. “The fans at St James’ Park are always good, but they just get a bit more electric in this fixture.

“Arsenal have lost their last three games there, so this a tricky game for them.

“If Liverpool are held to a draw at Crystal Palace, Arsenal wouldn’t mind walking away with a point here.

“But if the league leaders get another three points, this game automatically falls into the must-win category.

“When you look at Arsenal, they would have faced all of Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle after this weekend.

“Imagine spending big and not beating any of these three teams that finished in the top five last season? Where is the progress then?

“Arsenal have a good run of fixtures coming up after this game. But if you don’t beat Newcastle, you are basically entering that run with an eight-point lead to chase down.

“If you’re a team in the title race, you don’t want to be playing catch up when the easy fixtures come along, you want to use them to get away from other contenders and kick on instead.

“Arsenal must not sit back in this game, if they do that, Newcastle will score. We saw how Newcastle gave Liverpool a strong fight with just 10 men at St James’ Park earlier this season.

“Liverpool were very fortunate to come away with a win in that game. If you’re Arsenal, you want to match what Liverpool did here, but I don’t think they can do it. Newcastle United 1-1 Arsenal.”

Arsenal predicted XI vs Newcastle

Arsenal predicted XI vs Newcastle

Latest Arsenal news: Konate interest / top star to follow big Saliba pay day

Liverpool reportedly believe they are being threatened by a trio of Premier League sides, including Arsenal, for the services of a soon-to-be free agent Ibrahima Konate.

Elsewhere, Arsenal fans won’t have long to wait before their club secures an even bigger deal than the one just struck with William Saliba, as another first-team star prepares for a bumper pay day.

And finally, Bournemouth will prepare for another battle to keep hold of Antoine Semenyo in 2026, TEAMtalk understands, with Premier League giants, including the Gunners, expected to reignite interest in the attacker.

VOTE – Which Arsenal signing will have the biggest impact this season?