Chelsea have sealed what’s been termed a ‘historic’ signing, while the triggers in Alejandro Garnacho’s loan deal with Aston Villa that turn it permanent have been revealed.

Chelsea have already completed one historic signing this summer, with Morgan Rogers becoming their record buy. At £117m, Rogers also became the most expensive British player of all time.

Just a few days later, the Blues have now sealed another eye-catching coup, though this time it involves a player for the future, not the present.

The Athletic led the way, with their reporter, Tom Bogert, revealing Chelsea have pre-agreed the signing of 15-year-old American sensation, Benji Flowers, who is a left winger.

He wrote on X: ‘FC Dallas has signed 15 y/o USYNT attacker Benji Flowers to big homegrown deal plus a pre-agreed transfer to Chelsea when he turns 18, per sources.

‘Chelsea can pay fee up around $10m (!) for Flowers. Initial $3m + ~$7m add-ons.’

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Chelsea seal ‘historic’ Benji Flowers coup

A follow-up post from Bogert read: ‘Historic deal for a 15-year-old.

‘Chelsea scouted Benji Flowers with USYNT and Dallas academy. Beat several European teams and Mexican teams who wanted him.

‘Homegrown deal + Chelsea future negotiated simultaneously… homegrown deal wouldn’t be signed until Chelsea future done too. Flowers was in England recently to complete that portion of the deal.’

News of Chelsea’s coup was subsequently confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, also on X.

He wrote: ‘Chelsea have agreed to sign USA talented winger Benji Flowers for their Academy, here we go!

‘#CFC agreed all terms with Flowers to join from Dallas FC as soon as he turns 18.’

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Alejandro Garnacho joins Aston Villa

Elsewhere, both Aston Villa and Chelsea have officially confirmed Alejandro Garnacho has completed his initial loan switch to Villa Park.

Garnacho has joined Unai Emery’s side on a season-long loan that contains a conditional obligation to buy.

Per reporter Ben Jacobs, the conditions that turn the loan permanent are appearance-based.

He wrote on X: ‘Garnacho has pre-agreed a four-year contract.

‘Chelsea recoup around €50m /£43m inclusive of loan fee and conditional obligation, which will be appearance triggered.’

Numerous sources including the BBC have all insisted the terms to trigger this deal are ‘easily achievable’, meaning the appearance target will not be high.

Villa subsequently confirmed Garnacho will wear the No 17 shirt.

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