Chelsea have been warned an expected transfer won't go through in current conditions

The sporting director of a club who currently owns a big Chelsea target has warned the club that their move for the star is in danger under the current conditions.

The Blues have had a very busy summer, both in terms of signings and exits. They have signed eight players, a lot of whom have had very good recent seasons, and they have sold 10 players and seen one man leave on a free transfer.

They have continued to look into signing new talents, but have accepted that sales are required before they can do so.

That has been the case for Xavi Simons, who they have wanted all summer, but if another sale is not made, being able to finance the deal and staying in line with financial regulations could be tough.

The RB Leipzig sporting director, Marcel Schafer, has bluntly told Chelsea that at the moment, Simons won’t be going anywhere.

He said: “We make all our decisions based on sporting and economic criteria. When it has been beneficial for all parties, we have facilitated player transfers in the past.

“Currently, that is not the case, and if nothing changes, Xavi will remain an RB Leipzig player.”

Simons signing needs Nkunku sale

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Chelsea have always planned to make a couple of big sales in order to land two new signings.

He wrote on X: ‘The plan has always been [Christopher] Nkunku and [Nicolas] Jackson out, Simons and [Alejandro] Garnacho in.’

As a result, Chelsea’s signing of Simons is in jeopardy, as while it’s known Leipzig aren’t happy with current conditions, it currently does not look certain that is going to change.

TEAMtalk is aware that while Bayern Munich have opened talks for the signing of Nkunku, things have been complicated by the fact that they are unsure on Chelsea’s £34.5million price, and the Bundesliga giants want them to show more flexibility.

If they do so, they might be able to offload Nkunku and sign Simons, but at the moment, both are up in the air.

Chelsea round-up: Simons only wants Blues

Both Manchester City and Bayern have given Chelsea competition for the signing of Simons.

However, the midfielder has made it clear that he only wants to head to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Blues are said to have lodged a £43million bid for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

Chelsea are aware of the need for a new left-sided defender after losing Levi Colwill to injury.

